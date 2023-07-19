This past season, the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons met in the NBA Paris Game 2023. The league has decided to keep that yearly tradition going. It was announced today that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will be heading to Paris in 2024. Next January will be the NBA’s third regular season in Paris.

The NBA Paris Game in 2024 will be available to watch on NBA League Pass and beIN SPORTS Over 200 countries will have access to the broadcast via TV or another media source. On January 11, 2024, the Nets and Cavaliers will meet at the Accor Arena to play a regular season game.

It’s the second time that the Brooklyn Nets will be making a trip to France to play a basketball game. In 2008, they went overseas to play in a pre-season game. This will be Cleveland’s first time traveling to Europe for an NBA game.

NBA PARIS GAME 2024 🇫🇷🏀 🔴 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 🆚 BROOKLYN NETS ⚫️ ÇA VOUS CHAUFFE ? 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/t5hYDD6X8j — First Team (@FirstTeam101) July 19, 2023



The NBA Paris Game in 2024 should be an exciting matchup between Brooklyn and Cleveland

Paris, France will also be the location of the 2024 Olympic Games. Marketing partners like Foot Locker, La Française des Jeux, Nike, and Tissot will help with the NBA Paris Game 2024. Fans interested in attending the game will have to wait until a later date to buy tickets.

For now, fans can register in the NBA App and online to get more information. NBA ID members will apparently have “priority access” to pre-sale tickets. Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said that the team is “extremely excited” to be able to play in Paris next season.

January 11, 2024 Brooklyn 🤝 Paris pic.twitter.com/CDmhKFzwCn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 19, 2023

Over the next six months, two of Brooklyn’s star players will be traveling internationally on two separate occasions. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will be playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This is taking place during August and September in the Philippines. It’s an exciting time for the NBA and their fans when regular season games are played overseas.