Wizards’ Bradley Beal is owed $207,740,400 over the next 4 years

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is owed a whopping $207,740,400 over the next four years. This is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with the team last July. The three-time All-Star made $43,279,250 with Washington in the 2022-23 season.

Beal will then earn $46,741,590 in 2023-24, $50,203,930 in 2024-25, and $53,666,270 in 2025-26. The 11-year veteran also has a $57,128,610 player option for 2026-27. More importantly, his max deal includes a no-trade clause and a 15% trade bonus.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Wizards have 28th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Let’s talk about the biggest heist in #NBA history: Bradley Beal is owed 207,740,400 US Dollars over the next four years. $46,741,590 in 23/24

$50,203,930 in 24/25

$53,666,270 in 25/26,

Player Option for $57,128,610 in 26/27 plus guaranteed cancun vacation every summer. — Trashtalker – NBA discussions (@trashta59114252) June 6, 2023



Bradley Beal will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2027. Beal’s estimated career earnings through 11 seasons is about $221,133,962. By the end of the 2026-27 season, the 6-foot-4 guard would have accumulated $428,874,362 in the NBA.

Beal’s cap figure for 2023-24 is $46,741,590. This amount could represent a projected 23.38% of the Wizards’ total salary cap. However, this percentage depends on the league’s set salary cap for the 2023-24 season.

Wizards star Bradley Beal will earn $207,740,400 over the next four years, part of five-year, $251.02 million deal

Kristaps Porzingis is the second highest-paid Washington player. Porzingis’ cap figure for 2023-24 is $36,016,200. This number is projected to consume 18.02% of the team’s salary cap next season, assuming the 7-foot-3 forward/center is not traded this offseason.

Then there’s Kyle Kuzma, who has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. Kuzma has until June 24 to exercise his option. But the Wizards cannot afford to retain Beal, Porzingis, and Kuzma. One NBA trade rumor links the sixth-year forward to the Philadelphia 76ers, per Heavy Sports.

Bradley Beal holds the NBA’s only active and full no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/8y1KDDaQK0 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 30, 2023



As for Beal, the 2020-21 All-NBA member turns 30 at the end of the month. Last February, Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist after appearing in only 40 games. He also shot a career-low 30% from 3-point range.

The No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 NBA Draft has not played a full 82-game season since 2018-19.

In 50 starts of the 2022-23 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 33.5 minutes per game. Plus, the Florida product shot a career-best 50.6% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.

NBA Betting Content You May Like