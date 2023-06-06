Main Page
Wizards’ Bradley Beal is owed $207,740,400 over the next 4 years
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is owed a whopping $207,740,400 over the next four years. This is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with the team last July. The three-time All-Star made $43,279,250 with Washington in the 2022-23 season.
Beal will then earn $46,741,590 in 2023-24, $50,203,930 in 2024-25, and $53,666,270 in 2025-26. The 11-year veteran also has a $57,128,610 player option for 2026-27. More importantly, his max deal includes a no-trade clause and a 15% trade bonus.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Wizards have 28th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.
Bradley Beal will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2027. Beal’s estimated career earnings through 11 seasons is about $221,133,962. By the end of the 2026-27 season, the 6-foot-4 guard would have accumulated $428,874,362 in the NBA.
Beal’s cap figure for 2023-24 is $46,741,590. This amount could represent a projected 23.38% of the Wizards’ total salary cap. However, this percentage depends on the league’s set salary cap for the 2023-24 season.
Wizards star Bradley Beal will earn $207,740,400 over the next four years, part of five-year, $251.02 million deal
Kristaps Porzingis is the second highest-paid Washington player. Porzingis’ cap figure for 2023-24 is $36,016,200. This number is projected to consume 18.02% of the team’s salary cap next season, assuming the 7-foot-3 forward/center is not traded this offseason.
Then there’s Kyle Kuzma, who has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. Kuzma has until June 24 to exercise his option. But the Wizards cannot afford to retain Beal, Porzingis, and Kuzma. One NBA trade rumor links the sixth-year forward to the Philadelphia 76ers, per Heavy Sports.
As for Beal, the 2020-21 All-NBA member turns 30 at the end of the month. Last February, Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist after appearing in only 40 games. He also shot a career-low 30% from 3-point range.
The No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 NBA Draft has not played a full 82-game season since 2018-19.
In 50 starts of the 2022-23 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 33.5 minutes per game. Plus, the Florida product shot a career-best 50.6% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.
