NBA star Zion Williamson has found himself center stage in a dramatic baby mama scenario. This tale of intrigue isn’t centered around the baby girl Williamson is expecting with girlfriend Ahkeema, aka ‘Concrete Rose’, but rather the fallout from his alleged tryst with a certain porn star and OnlyFans model, Moriah Mills.

Zion’s Alleged Lover, Adult Film Star, Moriah Mills Calls Out Pregnancy On Twitter

Ahkeema, the soon-to-be mother of Williamson’s daughter, entered the public eye following a gender reveal party that sparked a social media frenzy. With over 32,000 followers on Instagram, she’s known for her modeling work and video content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹Rose 🌹 (@ahh_concreterose)

Some online sleuths have hinted at a possible stripping career and presence on OnlyFans, though these speculations remain unverified. Some think that the below video is a clip of her in a fight with another woman:

For all y’all talking sporty Zion Williamson New Baby mama Got them Thumpers 🥊 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMU4IOzbMO — BIG MULA TV (@chuckmula) June 6, 2023

What’s indisputable is that Ahkeema is about to embark on the journey of motherhood with Williamson.

However, Ahkeema’s moment in the spotlight has been overshadowed by bombshell allegations from a different corner. Moriah Mills, an adult film star turned OnlyFans model and music artist, has ignited the controversy further with an explosive Twitter outburst.

Congrats Zion Williamson happy for you 🙌 😊 pic.twitter.com/wPjwmUahrv — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Mills, with a Twitter following exceeding a million, publicly alleged recent intimate encounters with Williamson, and even hinted at the possibility of her own pregnancy. She shared explicit details of their alleged romantic involvement and unveiled supposed Snapchat conversations with the NBA star discussing moving her to New Orleans. Mills has also asserted that she was the motivation behind Williamson’s efforts to get back into shape during his injury hiatus.

Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

WARNING: The following tweet is NSFW

I motivated u to get back in shape I let you fuck me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget pornstar dna test or I’m done !!!!!!! — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

In response to Mills’ claims, Ahkeema launched her own salvo on Twitter: “Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy,” potentially signaling her dismissal of the allegations. Not one to back down, Mills shot back at Ahkeema, maintaining her upper hand in the feud.

Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy 💁🏻‍♀️ — Ahh_Concreterose🌹 (@AhhConcreterose) June 7, 2023

Zion Focused on Fatherhood?

Through it all, Zion Williamson has yet to comment on the burgeoning scandal. His focus appears to be on preparing for fatherhood. Still, the question lingers — can he navigate this tumultuous personal life without it affecting his professional performance?

With the intriguing dynamics between Ahkeema, Moriah Mills, and Zion Williamson playing out in the public eye, the world is eagerly watching for the next twist in this tale. Despite the chaos, the conversation underscores one fact: Williamson’s life, both on and off the court, has the power to captivate an audience.

