NBA Daily: Opposite Plotlines for Today’s Matchups
With the two matchups going on today, Matt John examines the two teams who could be in the most trouble because of one of their individual stars for opposite reasons.
The second round of the NBA playoffs was hyped up to be one of the most entertaining we’ve had in years. So far, they haven’t fallen short of expectations. We knew that Houston and Los Angeles’ battle of opposite philosophies would make for some twists and turns. We knew that Boston and Toronto would duke it out in an Atlantic Division showdown. We knew that Miami would push Milwaukee to new heights. We didn’t really know if the Nuggets would give the Clippers a good series, but the fact that they have so far has made an intense postseason all the more gripping.
Anyway, today we’re getting two games from two series in completely opposite places. The Lakers and the Rockets will face off for the series lead, while the HEAT will try to finish off the Bucks once and for all. Below, we’re going to focus on two teams who have an individual star that either may be more flawed than we thought or one that may not be as flawed as we thought.
Bucks vs. HEAT: Giannis is great and all, but…
We all pretty much knew this was going to be a good series. We did not expect this.
The buzz surrounding Bucks v. HEAT was that Miami was going to make Milwaukee earn every win they got in this series. If that was the plan, then Miami has failed miserably, because until Khris Middleton went supernova on them on Sunday, Milwaukee had come up terribly short.
Let’s first give Miami the credit that they are due and more. With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler alone, Miami was going to be a tough matchup for Milwaukee – but to see the Bucks all but roll over in this series is an unpleasant sight. Acquiring Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala has paid huge dividends and it’s showing. There are other factors involved, but Miami’s defensive efforts have limited Giannis to 21.8 points a game and that’s played a role in the HEAT being in the driver’s seat of this series.
Speaking of Giannis Antetokounmpo, this series has not been a good look for the Defensive Player of the Year. Especially since it looks like his second consecutive MVP (presumably) is right around the corner. So, to see both him and Milwaukee, once an unstoppable force without an immovable object in sight, get stopped by a sturdy but not immovable squad is saddening.
Nearly a year ago, Basketball Insiders compared these current Bucks to the Dwight Howard-led Orlando Magic from the late-2000’s/early 2010’s. To oversimplify things, both were contenders led by a superstar with a rare physique that made them tough to stop. To put the superstar in the best position, they surrounded them with playmakers and three-point shooters.
While the teams’ roster constructions weren’t exactly the same, their strengths as a team certainly were. Now we’re seeing the Bucks’ flaws just as we did the Magic 10 years ago. If you have the personnel to make the lone superstar uncomfortable, the team doesn’t function as well.
Giannis is near impossible to stop, but the one major flaw is that if you take away his ability to drive and force him into a jumper, he loses his rhythm. Even if his shot is on – never a guarantee – his opponents will let him beat them that way until he makes them pay. Hardly any team can pick on this, but the HEAT are one of them, and now they’re one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals since LeBron James took his talents out of South Beach.
This ultimately is what puts Antetokounmpo below the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard for now. Those guys are rare physical specimens like him, but their elite games don’t revolve entirely around their natural gifts as he does or Dwight did. At 25 years old, there’s plenty of time for him to change that and, for all we know, he will, but to see him struggle at a time when the conference was supposed to run through him has ignited tons of questions.
Milwaukee’s technically not out yet, but they’ve shown their mortality against Miami. If this really is it for them, then they’ve got to find a quick fix for this problem because if they don’t, then the unspeakable may happen.
Lakers vs. Rockets: Westbrook has been bad and all but…
Shaking off the rust and recovering from a balky knee would be tough for anyone. For Russell Westbrook, it’s killing his productivity and, in turn, the Rockets’ playoff chances. He’s averaging 15.6 points on 39/16/47 splits with a most recent 10-point, 4-of-15 effort from the field which included seven turnovers and air balling wide-open threes sticking out like a sore thumb.
It also doesn’t help that he’s playing the Lakers of all teams. When Westbrook has been in, the Lakers have taken advantage of his shortcomings offensively and it shows both on the court and the stat line.
Most of Westbrook’s damage is hurting Houston on the offensive end. With the All-Star guard in the game, Houston is minus-13.7 with him on the court, the worst offensive rating on the team. The 12 turnovers he’s coughed up in this series probably have something to do with that.
With Westbrook’s struggles and his predecessor Chris Paul coming off of his best individual season since 2016, this, of course, has led to many second-guessing the swap last summer. Or let’s rephrase that: People have been second-guessing that trade since the moment it was announced and, in light of recent events, they’re piling on now more than ever.
Maybe they’re right. Even after playing in the NBA for over a decade now, Westbrook still hasn’t proven that he can control himself enough to reach his potential as a team player. We’ve seen glimpses. On the other hand, Paul showed that he can still pick apart defenses while holding his own on that end.
But replacing Paul with Westbrook was Harden’s idea. He didn’t want to play with Paul anymore and chose to play with one of his closest friends. You may think that the better fit is what’s best for the team, but we’ve seen the damage that can happen when your team’s best players have friction with one another. It hurt Utah this season. It hurt Boston last season. It destroyed the Lakers back in 2013. There’s no telling what it could have done to Houston this season.
Besides, we know that as bad as Westbrook has been, he’s capable of being better. Not a knockdown shooter, not even an efficient scorer, but he has done better in the past when the focus was on him. The more days he takes to shake off the rust from his knee, the more optimistic the Rockets ought to be.
The Rockets have to take the glass-half-full on this one because they don’t really have a choice otherwise.
NBA Daily: Down But Not Out, Kemba Walker Must Seize His Moment
Shane Rhodes breaks down what Kemba Walker can do to help the Celtics rebound from back-to-back losses to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
It’s been a long and winding road back into the spotlight for Kemba Walker.
In 2011 with the University of Connecticut, Walker set the world on fire as he led the Huskies on an improbable run: an 11-game stretch that culminated in a Big East title and a National Championship. Dubbed “Cardiac Kemba,” he played his best when it mattered most — and was expected to do the same in short order at the NBA level.
Of course, things don’t always go as expected. Walker was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, and, in eight seasons of futile basketball, made the postseason just twice, his efforts constantly thwarted by the poorly constructed roster around him.
But now, nearly a decade later and with a new team, Walker is once again set to take center stage in his first extended postseason trip.
And, to advance, the Boston Celtics need him to truly seize the moment and recapture some of that magic.
To his credit, Walker has had a strong postseason already — but it has become evident that the Celtics need more from him if they are to advance. In their first round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, Walker averaged 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was remarkable in the clutch. In their first two against the Toronto Raptors, it was more of the same: a Game 1 blowout, with a shot from Walker to slam the door on Game 2.
However, Game 3 ended in arguably the most demoralizing way possible. Game 4, meanwhile, was just plain ugly for everyone, Walker included.
Boston is now faced with a best-of-three set against the defending champion Raptors, with a pivotal, must-win Game 5 on the horizon. Luckily for the Celtics, the key to victory isn’t some critique buried in the game film or lost in Toronto’s smothering defense.
In fact, it’s staring right at them; this may be Jayson Tatum’s team — and he has certainly led the way this postseason — but it’ll be up to Walker to push the team beyond Toronto and across the series’ finish line.
But what could Walker do to turn the tide? It’s simple: hunt for his shot and assert himself in Boston’s offense.
Walker can’t be faulted for deferring to Tatum when they share the floor. Who could? The third-year wing has proven himself a bonafide star, one certainly worthy of deferring to in most instances. That said, it’s hard to argue against the fact that, when Walker is getting his shot off, the Celtics are just a better team.
In the 26 games this season (regular and post) in which Walker either didn’t play or had fewer than 10 field goal attempts, the Celtics sat at a positive but uninspiring 16-10.
But when he took 10 or more shots? That 16-10 record skyrocketed to 40-16, good for a nearly 60-win pace over a regular 82 game schedule.
The presence of an aggressive Walker should benefit everyone, not just his own personal box score. Walker can leverage his shot to keep defenses honest against Tatum, who has been consistently doubled by Raptor defenders, and open up more space for Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward (upon his return from an ankle injury suffered against the 76ers) and others to make plays off the ball. Unless the goal is to watch the offense nosedive on a regular basis, it is imperative that Walker, as the only player outside of Tatum that can generate his own shot on a consistent basis, stays aggressive during those periods when Tatum is on the bench. Doubly so when Brown and or Hayward join him on the sideline.
For those that haven’t been paying attention, none of that is what happened in Game 4. In what was, by far, Boston’s worst game of the postseason, Walker launched just nine shots in over 40 minutes, a fact he deemed “unacceptable” before he vowed to be more aggressive going forward.
Of course, Walker can take that mentality and apply it to the other side of the ball, too.
Marcus Smart is the team’s defensive poster child. But Walker has proven an invaluable, if not unheralded, defender in his own right. Despite his 6-foot stature, the diminutive point guard has lightning-quick hands and has shown a willingness to take a charge — Walker was seventh (18) in the regular season in charges draw, while he is fourth (4) so far this postseason — or dive onto the floor for the loose ball.
Walker is willing to put his body on the line if it puts the Celtics in the best position to win the game — that type of effort, that resilience is contagious. And if he can continue to put forth an impressive effort on that end, it might just give Boston an advantage in what should prove a chippy final three games to the series.
Had Hayward not severely sprained his ankle in the first round, we would be looking at a much different series between Boston and Toronto — the onus of their success at this critical juncture certainly wouldn’t have fallen solely on Walker’s shoulders.
But Hayward isn’t here, while Tatum and Brown can only do so much on their own. For now, it is up to Walker to be that difference-maker that the Celtics so desperately need — and this series may just prove his defining moment. If he can reach out and grab it, “Cardiac Kemba” could push the Celtics to a whole new level.
Looking Toward The Draft: Shooting Guards
Basketball Insiders continues its series on the 2020 NBA Draft.
This year’s NBA draft is going to be a draft like no other. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person draft workouts and there will be a virtual combine. Teams are really going to have to rely on their scouting staff and what they saw in college, etc.
The 2020 NBA Draft class has been penned by some as being a bit underwhelming with no real clear cut star players. That doesn’t mean there aren’t players with the potential to be solid NBA contributors and some even All-Star caliber.
We’ve started examining the 2020 draft class by position, and we began yesterday with the point guards. We moving on the shooting guards and it’s looking like a decent group with a couple of potential sleeper picks.
I’ll start by taking a look at the players who are widely considered to be sure-fire NBA prospects and then examine a few shooting guards who might not be getting much pre-draft hype but certainly have the talent and skill to develop into solid NBA rotation players.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia – 19 years old
Edwards is considered by many to be one of, if not the most NBA ready of his draft class. He’s a big guard with good mobility. He can handle the ball, he has great athleticism and he can attack off the dribble.
He didn’t have a great shooting year in his lone season at Georgia, he only shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from the three-point line. But his shooting is something that can be worked on and improved once he hits the league.
In the NBA, he probably won’t have the ball in his hands as much as he did in high school and college. An improved shooting game would certainly help in that regard. But he’ll get his opportunities with the ball in his hands and his ability to score was unparalleled this past NCAA season.
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky – 19 years old
Maxey is a player who has seen his name rise and fall on draft boards. He’s been projected to go anywhere from the lottery to later first-round. Maxey is interesting in that he’s been labeled as both a point guard and a shooting guard.
He did average 4.3 assists during his one season at Kentucky, and he has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He isn’t a true point guard in that sense which is why he might be better off as the ball-handler for a team’s second unit if NBA teams want him to play point guard full-time.
But like a shooting guard, he’s a prolific scorer who can shoot from a distance even if his college percentages didn’t quite reflect that. He can get to the rim and he has a nice little floater. He’s a tough player and has the tools to be a solid defensive player at the next level.
Josh Green, Arizona – 19 years old
Green is another player who is projected to go in the late lottery to mid-first round. The main skill-set that he brings to the table is his defense. That was an area he excelled in during his one year at Arizona and good defense translates well to the NBA level.
He’s also a very good shooter. He shot well from the three-point in college and in today’s NBA, shooting is certainly a premium and a must-have skill for wing players. That’s something that should also translate to the next level.
Green’s overall projection in the league is of a solid 3&D type player off a team’s bench. He has some trouble finishing at the rim in traffic but certainly has the potential to be a perennial rotation guy in the NBA.
R.J. Hampton, New Zealand – 19 years old
Hampton is yet another player whose draft projections are all over the place. Most of this is probably due to the fact that in-person workouts are not permitted and teams are pretty much relying on a player’s college footage, or in Hampton’s case, his NZ footage.
Hampton excels in transition. He’s long and athletic and can get out on the break. He can handle the ball in transition off a defensive board and go coast to coast all the way to the rim. He has great speed and can beat his defender off the dribble on his way to the rim.
He showed an ability to make plays with the ball in his hand while recognizing the defensive coverage, and that’s something he’ll need in order to make an impact at the NBA level. His shooting will also need to improve as he likely won’t have easy lanes to the rim in the NBA.
Potential Sleepers
Cassius Stanley, Duke – 21 years old
Stanley is a player who a lot of mock drafts have going in the second round but could end up having a better career than a lot of players picked before him. He is one of the most explosive athletes in the draft, but his game his much more than that.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he has a strong slashing game. He can get to the rim and can certainly finish in traffic. He can also shoot the ball; he shot 36 percent from the three-point line during his lone season at Duke.
He’s unfairly gotten a rep as being only a highlight dunker and he’s someone who could’ve really benefitted from having a true combine and workouts. Nonetheless, he has a solid skill-set that should translate to the NBA and some teams would be wise to take a flier on him.
Desmond Bane, TCU – 22 years old
There’s one thing Bane has working against him that seems to hinder a lot of draft prospects, and that’s his age. He’s a four-year senior and those players tend not to go very high on draft night. That said, teams would be wise to do their homework on Bane.
He tested the draft waters a year ago, and participated in the Pro Basketball Combine, but opted to return to school. He finished his senior year as one of the best three-point shooters in the country. That’s a skill that will certainly translate for the NBA. He is a strong catch and shoot player and he is a passable defender; a 3&D type prospect.
He isn’t projected to go very high in the draft, so some team is definitely going to get a potential steal of a player. He’s the type of guy who is overlooked and passed on and ends up having one of those solid careers where he just lasts in the league for years because he’s good at what he does and plays his role.
Sam Merrill, Utah State – 24 years old
Another older player who spent four years in college, for some reason that seems to hurt players draft stock although they tend to be much more fundamentally polished and NBA ready. A lot of draft boards didn’t even have Merrill getting drafted, but he’s appeared to have worked his way into the bottom of the second round on some.
He’s an elite shooter, one of the best in the nation. He can shoot off the dribble, he can move without the ball and come off screens, he’s a great catch and shoot player too. He can handle the ball as well and he was effective in the pick and roll as a ball-handler.
Merrill is another type of player who gets passed over and ends up having a longer career than many players pick ahead of him. There’s a high chance he might not even get drafted, and then some team can scoop up a potential steal as an undrafted free agent.
Honorable Mentions:
Jahmi’us Ramsey – Texas Tech
Tyler Bey – Colorado
Nate Hinton – Houston
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Immanuel Quickley – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Edwards is probably the only one of this group that could possibly turn out to be a franchise-changing talent – but again, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some NBA level contributors among this group. Even if it is projected as a weaker draft, teams still need to fill out their rosters. As mentioned before, this draft in particular is going to require teams to really do their homework and it’ll really separate the elite front offices from all the rest.
Looking Toward The NBA Draft: Point Guards
Drew Maresca examines the talented crop of point guards in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The NBA Draft is a transformative moment for franchises as it provides them with the opportunity to jump-start a lost roster or continue building one on the rise. With the ever-increasing importance of the point guard position – which is as sought after as ever – teams are constantly on the lookout for their next, great floor general. Well, the NBA Draft is the place to find one.
Sadly, it’s not that simple: Most point guards take time to develop and there are already loads of stellar point guards in the league, meaning that rookies face an even tougher time securing a role. Further, early successes are not indicative of longevity or greatness. Just look at Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. – all of whom were highly touted prospects entering their respective drafts. While none are out of the league, none achieved nearly the levels of success that was expected of them.
But it’s not all bad, either. A number of young point guards have flourished in recent years including Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – all currently in their first, second or third year in the league. It’s those kinds of success stories that serve as the fuel in the fire that either powers teams to championships or burns them to the ground.
But wait, there more. As though the process wasn’t hard enough, 2020 upped the ante. In-person workouts are disallowed in the NBA Draft process this year, so teams will have significantly less intel to base decisions on than ever before. There will be a virtual combine held in October, but it’s unclear which – if any – of the top prospects will attend.
And while the 2020 NBA Draft’s talent pool is viewed by many as being underwhelming, it is quite deep at the point guard position. With all of that in mind, let’s review the best point guard prospects entering the 2020 NBA Draft.
LaMelo Ball, NBL (Australia) – 19 years old
Ball enters the draft season with the most buzz of all of the boom-or-bust prospects. He has so many positive attributes: he’s an incredibly creative passer, has good size (6-foot-7) and defensive instincts, plus he desires the big stage. His up-and-down style makes him a valuable commodity in the modern game and he’s incredibly comfortable working in the pick-and-roll – a major plus for any player entering the league today. Further, his 7-foot-3 wingspan is a significant positive for any defense he joins.
But Ball has negatives, too – namely, shooting. Ball shot only 25 percent on 1.7 three-point attempts per game, and he – like his brother, Lonzo – has a unique release on his shot, which is predicated on an excessive motion.
Still, Ball looks the part of a star. He’s a playmaker who can wheel-and-deal in transition and see over many opposing guards. He’s already familiar with the spotlight that goes along with being a winning player. Having turned 19 fairly recently, he possesses a significant upside. There’s not too much tape on Ball – but in this draft, he’s the clear first point guard off the board.
Killian Hayes, Germany – 19 years old
Hayes is a 19-year-old stud. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard who is a gifted passer and an above-average shooter. He also possesses impressive footwork, displaying an array of moves including a step-back jump shot, a polished euro-step and an array of spin moves. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 assists in just under 27 minutes per game last season for Ratiopharm Ulm, a German club in the EuroCup.
He’s seen as an underwhelming athlete – but the notion is something that has certainly blown up in the faces of scouts before. Some point to his youth as a way of supporting a case for additional upside in terms of athleticism – but above-average athletes typically stand out, so he’s probably average at best.
Still, Hayes has an It Factor that few point guard prospects possess. He also has a 6-foot-9 wingspan that will give opposing offenses fits. Like many others on this list, he’ll require a leap of faith – but his familiarity with professional basketball could benefit him in his interviews, and his extensive resume might separate him from the pack in terms of reading defenses. Hayes should be gone by the No. 10 overall pick, but who knows.
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State – 20 years old
While Iowa State is a major program that plays in the Big 12, it’s not necessarily a breeding ground for NBA players. It’s produced only a few dozen NBA players, with Jeff Hornacek as probably its best yet. Still, Haliburton got on our radar earlier this season and continues to make his case to be one of the highest-selected Cyclones ever.
Haliburton is an exceptional shooter, a good facilitator and a capable defender. And most importantly, he translates well to the modern game given his creativity in slipping in pocket passes in the pick-and-roll.
But he has some flaws, too – namely, shooting form. Yes, he posted good numbers (15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game on 41.9 percent three-point shooting), but his form is seen by scouts as awkward, restricting his ability to shoot off the dribble. What’s more, Haliburton does not project as a player who will get to the rim. He lacks burst and doesn’t manipulate the defense well when in isolation.
Still, Haliburton is a gifted scorer and distributor. It’s actually surprising that the 6-foot-5 playmaker isn’t viewed even more positively. If there were a traditional draft process, this writer imagines that Haliburton’s stock would be on the rise.
Cole Anthony, UNC – 20 years old
Anthony is another high ceiling, low floor prospect. He comes in with a reputation as a three-level scorer with a shot that should translate well to the NBA. Anthony successfully gets to the rim and is a capable defender – albeit an inconsistent one. And while North Carolina suffered its first losing season in years, Anthony led the Tar Heels to a 6-3 start before being sidelined for 11 games due to a knee injury.
On the whole, he averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, but his efficiency was an issue. Anthony shot 40 percent on two-point attempts and 35 on threes, and he committed 3.5 turnovers per game.
Initially, Anthony was viewed as being injury-prone after suffering his setback, but the recent success of Michael Porter Jr. (back) has quieted the chatter around that. Still, his overall profile has fallen a bit. He’s seen as a lesser distributor than most guys listed above and he’s the smallest with the slightest wingspan, which hurts his defensive projections; but Anthony’s upside could outweigh all of that – and in this draft, that could make the difference between going No. 6 and 16.
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama – 19 years old
Lewis is very possibly the fastest player in this draft class. He played two seasons at Alabama, where he followed another point guard lottery pick – Collin Sexton.
Lewis exhibited an ability to take over games in college, where his athleticism, ball-handling, ability to get to the rim and create his own shots set him apart. He plays with a tremendous motor and won’t be accused of playing with a lack of desire.
But Lewis must overcome two major hurdles. First, he’s too small. He’s not exactly undersized – Lewis is 6-foot-3, 165 lbs – but he’s certainly not big. Lewis will have to add considerable bulk, but adding size will come with time. And considering that college kids don’t spend nearly as much time and energy on eating right and working out as do their professional counterparts, it’s not a huge issue – and it’s not terribly uncommon, either.
The second challenge that Lewis must overcome is one of perception. As noted above, Lewis played at Alabama, a major program. And while he shined in his Sophomore season (18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds, he took scouts by surprise in doing so. He had a significantly less impactful Freshmen season (13.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds) after entered Alabama as the No. 47th ranked prospect in his high school class, according to ESPN.
While 47th is impressive, it’s not indicative of a future lottery pick– and that’s exactly what Lewis has morphed into. Lewis must impress teams in his individual interviews to set himself apart from his higher-profile competition, but he’s already proven himself to be worthy of this moment.
Honorable Mentions:
Tre Jones, Duke – 20 years old
Theo Maledon, France – 19 years old
Nico Mannion, Arizona – 19 years old
Yam Madar, Israel – 19 years old
This year’s crop of prospects might not feature the elite talent of recent years, but there sure are a good deal of point guards. For those in the market for a lead guard, there are tough decisions ahead – and with less tangible information on this year’s prospects than ever before. Good luck and godspeed to the scouts and league executives tasked with choosing between the above players!
