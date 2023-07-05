5 possible landing spots for center Bol Bol after surprising Orlando waive

Even though Bol Bol had performed a rather positive first year in Orlando, Magic’s President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman confirmed this Tuesday that he won’t be playing anymore for the Florida franchise.

The American-Sudanese athlete was waived after participating in 70 games last campaign, which 33 of them were starts for the Magic. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per contest, while shooting .546 from the floor.

The seven-foot-two player had been chosen as the 44th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, and then traded out to Denver Nuggets, where he played his first three seasons in the league.

Check out the latest episode of the “Locked on Magic” podcast where they talk about Bol’s waive and what does the team need to do to return to their winning ways:

However, it is expected that the player will recieve a new offer soon. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported it might not take a long time for the center to find a new home in the NBA, as he assures that Orlando has been trying to trade him for a while now.

“Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft,” Fischer posted on Twitter. “Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee.”

Which team could add Bol Bol to their roster? We described five potential outcomes for the big man to land this summer

Here at Basketball Insiders, we though of five possible teams the could pursue the young center as he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC is in a similar situation as the Magic, as they possess a young core of players that have the potential to rule the league one day. If the Thunder are to sign Bol Bol, they could place him as Chet Holmgren’s backup center, considering the sophomore has just returned from his 11-month injury.

2. Golden State Warriors

Reports are suggesting that the Bay Area squad is a potential suitor for the American-Sudanese athlete, especially as they are currently eyeing up a player who can serve as Kevon Looney’s backup for the upcoming campaign. Also, considering that Draymond Green is reaching the final years of his career, Bol could be the key to their frontcourt struggles.

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams forward Bol Bol will consider upon clearing waivers. Strong mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/hnKJVwyfYA — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) July 4, 2023

3. San Antonio Spurs

Even though the Texan franchise selected center Victor Wembanyama as the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, they might consider adding another seven-foot-tall big man who could replace the French sensation during some stages of the game and provide support on both ends of the floor.

4. Indiana Pacers

As Myles Turner has become the starting center in Indiana, the 23-year-old has earned sufficient experience in his four seasons in the league to contribute to the Pacers bench.

5. Sacramento Kings

While the Kings were the fairy tale story of the the 2022/23 season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2006, they expected to continue this path of greatness and improve for the following campaign. This means they’ll need more variety and depth in their roster, just as Bol Bol could be an interesting move that will make the team younger.