On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. picked up his $4.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The seven-year veteran had until June 21 to exercise his 2023-24 option. This is part of the two-year, $8.4 million contract he signed with the team last July.

In the 2022-23 season, House Jr. made $4.105 million. His $4,310,250 cap figure for the 2023-24 season consumes about 2.23% of the 76ers’ salary cap. At the moment, the forward is the eighth highest-paid Sixer. Joel Embiid, the 2022-23 MVP winner, has a cap hit of $46.9 million.

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Check out which sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic the best odds to win Finals MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers G/F Danuel House has picked up his $4.3M player option for the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023



Danuel House Jr. turns 30 next Wednesday. In 56 appearances with the 76ers this past regular season, the Texas A&M product averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 14.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 forward shot a career-best 47.2% from the floor and 33.6% beyond the arc.

In Philadelphia’s 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 7, the former Houston Rockets wing scored a season-high 22 points in 37 minutes off the bench. Along with notching three boards, three assists, and one steal, he shot 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the field and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.

76ers forward Danuel House Jr. picked up his $4.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season

For other advanced statistics, House Jr. recorded a player efficiency rating of 9.4, a true shooting percentage of 60%, and a usage percentage of 13.8%. His 120.3 points per 100 shot attempts ranked in the 73rd percentile for wings, according to Cleaning the Glass.

“He knows his role in this league,” James Harden said of House Jr., after the 76ers’ 116-115 overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Obviously, he can make a shot, but he’s really good at finishing. He’s a really good defender. A guy that can do multiple things fits anywhere on any team and I’m happy that he’s on our team.”



While with the Rockets in the 2019-20 season, House Jr. averaged career highs of 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.4 minutes per game. He also shot 42.7% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown.

Additionally, in Houston’s 117-108 win against the Miami Heat on Nov. 27, 2019, House Jr. scored a career-high 23 points in 34 minutes played. The forward shot 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

NBA Betting Content You May Like