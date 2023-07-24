76ers’ Joel Embiid marries longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid married his longtime girlfriend, Anne de Paula, on Saturday in Southampton, New York. The six-time All-Star finally has a ring. The couple exchanged vows in a church after walking down the aisle with their son, Arthur, who was conceived on Sept. 16, 2020.

Embiid’s son was named after Embiid’s younger brother, Arthur, who died in a car crash in Cameroon in 2014 at age 13. “When Arthur sees him, there is no one else in the room. It is the most beautiful thing ever,” de Paula told ESPN in 2021. Besides winning on the court, the two-time scoring champ is now succeeding off of it.

“He [Joel Embiid] just has this personality where he wants to motivate you,” de Paula added. “His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That’s the type of person you want to have around.”

The couple snapped photos together on Cryder Beach before their wedding ceremony. Furthermore, the wedding celebration included performances by rapper Meek Mill and R&B singer Brian McKnight. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the guests.

Anne de Paula, 28, was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She began dating Embiid after first being introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner party in New York City in 2018, according to People. But one conflicting report suggests that de Paula didn’t speak to Embiid that night.

De Paula works as a Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer. Her mother is an X-ray technician, and her father is a doctor. She grew up playing soccer and was a goalie for six years. Moreover, the Brazilian is also trilingual. In addition to English, she speaks French and Portuguese.

Additionally, the 5-foot-9 model made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and won the fan vote to become a SI Swimsuit rookie in 2018. She has been featured in the annual issue four times. Not to mention, De Paula has been photographed in Nevis, Anguilla, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic.

Joel Embiid, 29, was honored by the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center during a pre-game ceremony in May, where he accepted his first MVP award. Shortly after mentioning Arthur in his award speech, his son ran onto the court, and Embiid picked him up.

“Honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” said the seven-year veteran. “Becoming a father changed my whole life and I just wanted to show him a good example, and I’m glad he is here with us. My fiancée is a big part of it, too.”

While Embiid has much to celebrate right now, his future with the 76ers is unknown. Needless to say, the five-time All-NBA member has been linked to the Atlanta Hawks. Of course, Trae Young to Philadelphia is gaining traction on social media.

Notwithstanding the Sixers’ previous second-round exits with Embiid, a number of fans believe ex-76ers coach Doc Rivers was the common denominator for losing. Nonetheless, the MVP has to shoulder at least some of the blame.

