76ers sign rookies Filip Petrusev, Azuolas Tubelis

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed international rookie forward/center Filip Petrusev to a standard contract and rookie power forward Azuolas Tubelis to a two-way contract, according to sources. A two-way contract can be converted into a regular deal.

Petrusev, 23, was selected 50th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. However, the former Bulldog has not yet made his NBA debut. Petrusev played overseas in the ABA, EuroLeague, and BSL.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

Filip Petrušev finally got his wish, signing a standard contract with the 76ers. Meanwhile, Ąžuolas Tubelis inked his two-way deal with the Sixers. Petrušev was a draft-and-stash the past two seasons. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 17, 2023



Filip Petrusev made 33 starts in 65 appearances over the course of two seasons (2018-20) with Gonzaga. During his freshman 2018-19 season, the forward averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 11.4 minutes in 32 games off the bench. The Serbian basketball star also shot 55.4% from the field and 85.3% at the foul line.

Petrusev then appeared in 33 games of his sophomore 2019-20 season. He averaged career highs of 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 56.2% from the floor and 65.5% at the free throw line.

Philadelphia 76ers sign international rookie forward/center Filip Petrusev to a standard deal, rookie wing Azuolas Tubelis to a two-way contract

While with Serbia’s professional basketball club, Crvena zvezda, the forward averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 boards, and 22.6 minutes per game in 34 appearances in the EuroLeague of the 2022-23 season.

His team went on to finish as Serbian League champions. In 24 games played in the ABA this past season, he logged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest as well.

Meanwhile, Azuolas Tubelis is 21 years old. He went undrafted out of the University of Arizona in June. The 6-foot-11 forward made 89 starts in 97 games played through three seasons (2020-23) with the Wildcats.

Tubelis made 35 starts in 36 games of his sophomore 2021-22 season. He averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 54% from the field and 66.9% at the foul line. Tubelis was selected first-team All-Pac-12.

After signing Filip Petrusev & Azuolas Tubelis, the Sixers now have 5 centers on the roster. Glad they let Jalen McDaniels walk for nothing though! — RB (@RBPhillyTake) July 17, 2023



During his junior 2022-23 season, the forward appeared in 35 games with the Wildcats. The Vilnius, Lithuania, native averaged career highs of 19.8 points, 9.1 boards, 1.1 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 57% from the floor and 76.4% at the line, earning him a second first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

In Arizona’s 91-76 win over Oregon on Feb. 2, Tubelis recorded a career-high 40 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals, and one block in 36 minutes as a starter.

Furthermore, Tubelis led the Pac-12 this past season in points (694), total rebounds (320), defensive rebounds (227), field goals (274), free throws (136), offensive win shares (3.9), usage percentage (29.8%), and points produced (636).

After adding Petrusev and Tubelis, the 76ers now have five centers on the roster.

NBA Betting Content You May Like