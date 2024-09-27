Adam Silver praises the Knicks’ ‘fantastic’ state with Jalen Brunson leading the way

Something is happening in New York’s basketball and everyone around can feel the massive shift. The team’s performances in past years somehow seem like a rebirth if compared to the rest of this millennium, and this has caught the eye of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who recently cited the organization as an example of smart management.

According to the league executive, they are breaking the mold that used to hold the market. “We hear less about this big-small market dynamic than we used to, particularly with this new system we’ve put in place where it’s not just a question of who is willing to pay the greatest luxury tax because there are competitive consequences even if you’re willing to go into the tax,” he said this Wednesday.

“And so we’re seeing in a positive way the effects of strong management. And you can mention Oklahoma City, they managed to stay competitive. They have their ebbs and flows but an amazingly managed team. And now you’re seeing that with the Knicks as well,” Silver insisted.

Not too long ago, it would be almost unthinkable to compare the Knicks to the Thunder, who is another franchise that has been breaking the barriers between big and small markets. For almost twenty years, the Manhattan club became one of the worst teams in the league, while paying the highest luxury taxes “Compliments to the Knicks and Jalen for creating an environment that he wanted to be in.

“If he continues to play at the level he is, he’ll make an enormous amount of money, which is wonderful,” Adam added. “But I think what he did with his contract is consistent with the way he leads on the floor. I think he made it clear to his teammates that he cares about them as well and he also realizes that in order to compete for championships, he needs great players around him.”

Even though Silver has been criticized enormously by the Knicks owner James Dolan, mostly due to the recent agreements regarding the new media rights deal, the commissioner couldn’t help but admit that the NBA feels energized by the Knicks’ newfound success.

“As a lifelong New Yorker, it’s fantastic to see,” the executive revealed. “Of course as commissioner of the league, I support all teams equally. I get a disproportionate number of comments pro-Knicks as I live in New York City and walking around the streets and you can just tell how enthusiastic the fans are in this town.”

During a ceremony in The Bronx, Silver admitted to have been a ‘lifelong New Yorker’ even though he supports ‘all teams equally’

The league commissioner delivered all this praise to the New York franchise during a ceremony held at The Bronx’s Earl Monroe New Renaissance Charter School, and dedicated most of his speech to remind everyone present that the Knicks is one of the greatest franchises in NBA history.

“I’ve always thought of New York City as a basketball town. When I talk to players around the league on other teams, many of whom are from the New York area, of course they don’t want to lose to the Knicks but they love coming to the Garden, having a competitive Knicks team, having the celebrities sit courtside, having that special energy in the building,” Silver shared.

There was one New York player present who took home most of the applauses this Wednesday, as Julius Randle announced that he was able to raise over $1.3 million for The Bronx high school, which will now have a small basketball court named, “The Julius Randle All-Star Court.”

“It says a lot about his commitment to the community,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “It’s also the time he put into it. I think for all the students, that’s the blessing. Someone who is willing to put the time in and it’s a great example for them. When you see that commitment, his support and his involvement, that’s what makes it special.”