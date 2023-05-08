After Mike Budenholzer’s exit, Milwaukee is looking for a new coach that can ‘unlock some more potential’

The new goal in Milwaukee is to develop a roster that can play just as well in the playoffs as they’ve been performing these past regular seasons. This sums up perfectly why coach Mike Budenholzer was fired from his job after five years leading the Bucks to the NBA’s best record in three of those campaigns, but only conquered the title once.

You could say the team from Wisconsin has high standards, as many believe their former trainer is one of the best in the business. Nevertheless, having lost to the eighth-best seed in the East in one of the biggest upsets in recent postseason history, seems to have been reason enough.

Who will become the next Bucks coach?

Charles Lee is +400 to become the next Milwaukee Bucks head coach. pic.twitter.com/drs7y5wyDF — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) May 7, 2023

“From a regular-season perspective, we’ve done some incredible things,” general manager Jon Horst said this weekend. “And that matters. You care about the regular season. It’s really hard to win an 82-game regular season. It takes a lot to do that. And the playoffs matter an awful lot, too.

“I think ultimately, we just haven’t ended these seasons and these runs and these opportunities to contend in the way that we want or expect. And those expectations have changed over the course of time. So this is an opportunity for us to go forward.”

Horst recognizes that the Milwaukee franchise is in the position they are in nowadays mostly due to Budenholzer’s great job, and are looking for someone who shares many of his special traits.

“Where we are today largely because of what Bud’s brought and what we’ve been able to do as a partnership,” the GM said, as he assured they made the best hiring decision five years ago.

The former coach achieved a 271-120 regular season record after guiding club star Giannis Antetokounmpo to his best version, earning the MVP award in 2019 and 2020.

“And now the challenge and task will be to find someone that frankly brings a lot of the same things but also can add to what we have, can bring a different view,” Horst said.

“I think that’s where the refocus and reenergize opportunity comes. To look at this team in a different way and look at this opportunity in a different way and hopefully unlock some more potential with this team.”

The Bucks management know that changing their coach won’t solve all of their problems

“I have to be better,” Horst was the first to say. “I have to make better decisions at an executive level. Our players have to play better. From a performance area, we have to do a better job. So, it’s across the board, this is not a ‘one hire fixes all’-type thing. There’s a lot of things that have to improve.”

Whoever steps in as the new Bucks coach will take on a talented, yet aging roster as the Milwaukee squad have many decisions to make this summer.

The administration knows that part of their success depends on maintaining star Antetokounmpo happy in Wisconsin, as he still has a two year contract left with a 2025/26 player option.

The general manager recalled that it’s still too early to make a decision over which coach will step in for the job, but they are taking in consideration many factors, including the player’s opinion.

“We have to make a great hire, and I don’t want to put any boxes around what that will be,” Horst said. “I believe we will have a very attractive position. We have the best player in the world. We have a championship culture and organization.

“We have great facilities. I think we have great respect around the league. So I think we’ll have a lot options.”