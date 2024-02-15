Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura became the first Los Angeles Lakers duo with 35 points each in the same game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2003, during Wednesday night’s 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz.

Davis recorded 37 points and 15 rebounds and Hachimura scored a career-high 36 points. The Lakers rested LeBron James (ankle) in their final game before the All-Star break. James will play in his 20th All-Star Game on Sunday.

“It’s kind of one of those trap games right before All-Star [break], and you’re on the road. You get in late, and you can easily fold … but we didn’t,” Davis said.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Davis holds sixth-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Rudy Gobert, OG Anunoby, and Chet Holmgren.

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are the 1st @Lakers duo with 35 points each in the same game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2003. pic.twitter.com/HgXdoJfXsm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 15, 2024



Hachimura made a career-high six 3-pointers and topped his previous high of 30 points, which he had notched four times since the Washington Wizards selected him ninth overall in the 2019 draft.

“I want to impact the game. My goal is to be the X-factor for the team, offensive or defensively. Be aggressive and use my size,” Hachimura said.

Davis shot a career-worst 5-of-21 (23.8%) in the previous matchup at Utah on Jan 13. However, he still put up 15 points, 15 assists, and 11 assists — logging his first triple-double with the Lakers and second of his NBA career.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis has three career triple-doubles, two of which were posted this season

“We are just playing the right way, sharing the basketball and playing together. Guys are making shots and we’re just in a great groove and having fun,” Davis added after Wednesday’s victory.

The Lakers led by as many as 23 points and finished 52-of-91 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 14-of-31 (45.2%) beyond the arc against the Jazz. Los Angeles also outscored Utah 66-60 in the key.

D’Angelo Russell registered 11 points and a career-high 17 assists as well.

Lakers to have 37+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 1+ 3-pointers made in a game: — Anthony Davis He’s done it three times. pic.twitter.com/wDU20BmSRV — LakeShowMuse (@lalakersmuse) February 15, 2024



“Obviously, their size hurt us in the paint. Anthony Davis had a great game. I thought Rui Hachimura honestly was really the difference, made some tough shots in isolation,” Utah coach Will Hardy said.

In Los Angeles’ 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets last Monday, Davis also became the first Lakers player to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game on 75% shooting from the field.

Davis amassed 26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and three blocks in a little over 37 minutes played. It was his third career triple-double.

The Lakers are now 30-26 overall, 19-9 at home, and 11-17 away heading into the All-Star break. They rank ninth in the Western Conference standings below the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) and Sacramento Kings (31-23).