Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson on his path to stardom: ‘I want to be solid in every department’

Everyone around the Atlanta camp knows that Jalen Johnson was made for the big leagues, and the player is making sure he proves this in his third season in Georgia. The young forward has played 48 games already this campaign, and he’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34 minutes per match.

However, his locker room knows he’s not satisfied with these numbers and trains focused on improving daily. His trainer Chris Johnson says that ever since he became a starter, his ambition is going through the roof.

“It lets you know how unsatisfied he is,” he told the press recently. “He’s a starter now, he’s getting everything he wants, and he’s still unsatisfied. He has this desire to be the best version of himself.” The coach, who has also trained LeBron James, promised one thing: “Jalen Johnson is the next superstar in the making.”

Jalen Johnson drops near triple-double of 26 PTS, 9 REB, and 7 AST in Win over Knickshttps://t.co/FCmDLqqAKc — VCP Hoops (@VCPHoops) March 15, 2024

“He’s so good. He’s so athletic. He can guard every position,” one general manager said about Jalen. “And he’s just beginning to figure out how good he can be.”

Despite being a forward, his unique court vision unlocks many other positions for himself and other teammates, as he’s improving his on-court navigation night after night. He leaps like no other in the Hawks roster, jogs faster than his rivals, and is increasing his shot efficiency throughout this breakout season (currently at 52.2%).

Not only is he doubling his stats from last year, Jalen is definitely building a case for the NBA’s Most Improved Player this tournament.

“I watch a lot of guys who do everything,” Johnson told the press recently. “That’s my mindset. I don’t want to have there be a lapse of why I can’t finish out a game. I want to be at least solid in every department, whatever that may be. And then eventually just keep building on that, just keep adding bits and pieces.”

Ever since Trae Young’s season-ending surgery, Johnson has been stepping into the spotlight to lead the Hawks

Last month, Trae Young missed the All-Star Game due to an season-ending injury. As he’s been absent for over a month now, Dejounte Murray realized he’s not alone in leading the Hawks squad during this phase of the campaign. His coach was the first to understand that Jalen had both the will and the talent to step into the spotlight.

“When you see certain things, we try to give him those opportunities,” Quin Snyder explained. “And sometimes, you know, it doesn’t work out right. Sometimes you fail. But you learn from that. And that’s been, I think, the most impressive thing about him, is how he’s handled so many new situations.”

The Atlanta squad is currently sitting in the Eastern Conference’s 10th position, as they hold a 29-36 record with 17 contests to go before the playoffs.

Johnson’s rise to the NBA hasn’t been easy at all, as his even suffered with mental issues and his own self-confidence. “He faced adversity. When that happens, it knocks you back a little bit. But more than anything it’s what you do with it,” the coach said about the 22-year-old. “He’s thrown himself into his game. He’s worked. Not just on the court. He’s worked in the weight room. As much as anything, he’s worked mentally to fight through.”