Josh Giddey has been in the eye of the storm lately as he’s been the subject of a police investigation following social media allegations that the Australian basketball player recently had an intimate relationship with an underage girl.

California’s Newport Beach police department is currently handling the matter “to see if there is any validity to the claims and if any laws were broken,” according to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources.

The NBA also revealed last week that they are behind these serious allegations, while the Thunder star has continued to play for his team as the investigation unfolds. According to social media, the girl who posted photos of them seemingly sleeping with each other is still a teenager, and the age of consent is 18.

The player was recently asked by reporters about the situation and was as evasive as possible. “I understand the question obviously, but no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

His coach Mark Daigneault also expressed as little as he could. “Personal matter,” the OKC trainer answered. “I have no comment on that and that will be my answer on anything related.”

Recently ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ranted on his own podcast show, calling his own fans ‘idiots’ as they’ve been pressuring him to give his take on the Australian’s situation. He believes he can’t talk too much about it because there is an ongoing investigation and he could get sued if he ran his mouth on the subject.

Josh, who was chosen as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City, has been averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per match so far this season.

Australian legend Andrew Bogut believes that regardless of what happens, Giddey has learned a “valuable lesson” after these allegations

Doesn’t matter what comes of these allegations of Giddey participating in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, Andrew Bogut is convinced that the Thunder guard has learned a “valuable lesson” and described the situation as a “s****y situation for everyone involved”.

The Australian basketball legend believes Giddey should “tighten his circle” as he hopes to keep building his NBA career. “It’s a valuable lesson for Josh,” he said. “He’s got to tighten his circle, calm down on those social activities that he does outside of basketball and focus on that because he’s only in this thing for 10 or 15 years.

“From what I understand and knew, he’s never been a guy that’s got in trouble or knowingly wanted to go out and be silly. This is a valuable lesson for him.”

Andrew Bogut on the Josh Giddey allegations. He reports that the girl involved "lied" about her age. Says the Thunder have been aware of the situation for "the last year." (Via The Basketball Podcast – Episode 119) pic.twitter.com/uZq7qTKI8i — DJ (@DJAceNBA) November 28, 2023

Bogut’s advice extend all the way to Josh’s use of social media, which any young star should be wary of. “We have trial by media over the last 30 years and now trial by social media is probably a hundred times worse,” the former player said.

“It’s just a messy situation. Josh hopefully learns a hard life lesson from this regardless of where it goes,” he kept at it. “… This is the thing, regardless of what comes out in the next week or two … all these memes and all this s*** now, that’s going to be there forever. It’s hard to take it back on social media.”