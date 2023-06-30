Bradley Beal says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’ as the Suns officially introduce their new star player

After playing over a decade for the Wizards, Bradley Beal is more than ready for the next chapter in his NBA career. Even though he enjoyed a little success, he mostly endured disappointments in Washington, which is why he’s expressed his excitment to be a part of a title-contending franchise.

The three-time All-Star just turned 30-years of age this past Wednesday, and a day later he was formally introduced by the Suns in a welcoming press conference at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. Just a week ago, he’d waived a no-trade clause that saw him fly to Arizona in exchange for veteran star Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and some future draft picks.

“I feel refreshed, I feel rejuvenated,” the player admitted. “This is an exciting moment for me. This is an awesome team.”

This means that Beal is now part of one of the rosters with most stars in the league, including another three-time All-Star Devin Booker, former No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton and of course, generational athlete Kevin Durant. With new championship-winning coach Frank Vogel, they might have a chance this upcoming campaign.

Take a look at the former Wizard star’s official introduction in the following video:

“Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA,” the former Lakers trainer said. “We’re thrilled to have him be a Phoenix Sun with KD and Book. That forms a trio of three of the most prolific scorers in the game. A great two-way center, one of the best two-way centers in the game.

“These pieces are a great foundation for what we hope will be a championship run for this franchise.”

This move is just the latest trick up his sleeve from new owner Mat Ishbia, whose been dealing in blockbuster trades ever since he landed in Arizona before the February transfer deadline.

Beal has been a guarantee of dropping big numbers as he has averaged 20+ points per match in all of his last seven seasons in Washington, including his career-high 31.3 points that came three years ago.

As for Phoenix, a team who has made it to the conference’s last stages in recent years, might finally be the platform that will take the 30-year-old past the playoffs’ second round for the first time in his career.

“I have a lot of emotional ties to that city, my family was established there,” Beal admitted. “So I just want to take a moment to thank the city of D.C., thank the organization for allowing this partnership to happen.”

Beal shared how excited he feels about sharing the court with two Hall of Famers in Arizona

Even though the guard feels a bit nostalgic after leaving his loved ones back in Washington, he also shared how excited he feels about this new challenge.

“I’m excited to play with two Hall of Famers, I’ve never done that,” Beal said. “I’m excited what that brings. They’ll push me in ways I’ve never been pushed and hopefully I’ll do the same.”

The new star’s arrival also means that the Phoenix franchise must deal with a packed salary cap, as Durant, Booker, Ayton and now Beal’s payrolls will make more than $160 million this next campaign.

But for now, Vogel’s team will concentrate on finding the correct on-court formula to bring their much-awaited first NBA championship to Arizona. “Hopefully, we can chase this ring,” the new arrival said.