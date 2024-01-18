Brandon Ingram became the first New Orleans Pelicans player to record 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals with seven 3-pointers during Wednesday night’s 132-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ingram finished 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the floor, 7-of-11 (63.6%) beyond the arc, and he made all five free throws. His seven 3s were a career best. New Orleans also set a franchise record for 3s with 25.

It marked the 44th time in NBA history that a team knocked down 25-plus 3s in a game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Brandon Ingram tonight: 28 points ⎹ 10 rebounds ⎹ 10 assists ⎹ 3 steals ⎹ 7 three’s He’s the only Pels player in our database to post that stat line or better in a single game 🔥#Pelicans ⎹ #NBA pic.twitter.com/Rwv3zyIsN3 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 18, 2024



“[Ingram] was aggressive from the start,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He was playing fast, playing with force, no hesitation on his part, and it was a dominant effort across the board.”

It was Ingram’s third career triple-double, and it occurred a game after the 2020 All-Star forward missed all four of his 3-point attempts in a 125-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He missed a late 3-pointer for a tie at Dallas.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum make history

In last night’s win, Ingram (7), Jordan Hawkins (6), Trey Murphy III (5), and CJ McCollum (4) became the second quartet in franchise history to hit four or more 3-pointers in the same game.

“Just playing a little bit freer, taking what the defense gave me,” Ingram said. “I don’t miss a lot of shots. So, when I start to miss shots, I’m thrown off a little bit. But also, I got to have a short memory, continue to keep shooting. That’s what I tried to do tonight.”

In last night’s win, Brandon Ingram (7), Jordan Hawkins (6), Trey Murphy III (5), and CJ McCollum (4) became the second quartet in franchise history to hit 4+ threes in the same game. 10/26/19: Hart (5), Ball (4), Ingram (4), Redick (4) — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) January 18, 2024



In New Orleans’ 142-122 victory against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 13, Ingram posted a season-high 40 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes of action.

Through 38 starts this season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 33.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.9% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range, and 81.9% at the foul line.

New Orleans hosts the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.