Home » news » Brandon Ingram 1st Pelicans Player To Record 28 10 10 3 Stat Line With 7 3 Pointers

Main Page

Brandon Ingram 1st Pelicans player to record 28-10-10-3 stat line with 7 3-pointers

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 42 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Brandon Ingram 1st New Orleans Pelicans player to record 28-10-10-3 stat line with 7 3-pointers
USA Today Network

Brandon Ingram became the first New Orleans Pelicans player to record 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals with seven 3-pointers during Wednesday night’s 132-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ingram finished 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the floor, 7-of-11 (63.6%) beyond the arc, and he made all five free throws. His seven 3s were a career best. New Orleans also set a franchise record for 3s with 25.

It marked the 44th time in NBA history that a team knocked down 25-plus 3s in a game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.


“[Ingram] was aggressive from the start,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He was playing fast, playing with force, no hesitation on his part, and it was a dominant effort across the board.”

It was Ingram’s third career triple-double, and it occurred a game after the 2020 All-Star forward missed all four of his 3-point attempts in a 125-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He missed a late 3-pointer for a tie at Dallas.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum make history

In last night’s win, Ingram (7), Jordan Hawkins (6), Trey Murphy III (5), and CJ McCollum (4) became the second quartet in franchise history to hit four or more 3-pointers in the same game.

“Just playing a little bit freer, taking what the defense gave me,” Ingram said. “I don’t miss a lot of shots. So, when I start to miss shots, I’m thrown off a little bit. But also, I got to have a short memory, continue to keep shooting. That’s what I tried to do tonight.”


In New Orleans’ 142-122 victory against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 13, Ingram posted a season-high 40 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes of action.

Through 38 starts this season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 33.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.9% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range, and 81.9% at the foul line.

New Orleans hosts the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now