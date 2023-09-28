Main Page
Bucks delivered max extension offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo before Damian Lillard trade
The Milwaukee Bucks presented Giannis Antetokounmpo his max extension offer just days before trading for Damian Lillard, according to sources. Last Friday, the two-time MVP became eligible for a three-year, $186.6 million extension.
If the Bucks star waits until next offseason to sign a new deal, the 2021 NBA champ could ink a four-year deal worth as much as $260 million. More importantly, there’s no word yet on whether the Greek Freak signed his extension offer.
“The Bucks delivered the max, three-year extension to Antetokounmpo in recent days, league sources say, and it is immediately unclear how he and his representatives will reconsider a potential deal now versus waiting to evaluate after the season,” reported The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick.
After the Lillard trade, NBA betting sites have the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 1 favorite to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks still show the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns with great odds.
The Bucks felt immense pressure to make a seismic change, because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain long-term status with the organization.
With Milwaukee landing Lillard, don’t be surprised if we see Giannis sign a massive extension very soon.
Giannis officially became… pic.twitter.com/PWtlXPIrGO
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 27, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24. This is part of the five-year, $228.2 million contract extension he signed with the Bucks in December 2020.
During this offseason, Antetokounmpo doubled down on his main goal entering his 11th NBA season — to win more championships. The seven-time All-Star is willing to leave Milwaukee in order to make his dream possible.
Milwaukee Bucks provided Giannis Antetokounmpo his max extension offer days prior to the Damian Lillard trade; the Greek Freak is eligible to sign a three-year, $186.6 million extension
“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner,” Antetokounmpo recently said on the “48 Minutes” podcast. “I want to win. I have to do whatever it takes for me to win and if there’s a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien [Trophy], I have to take that better situation.”
After the Lillard trade, that “better situation” has to be Milwaukee. On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Portland received Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030. Phoenix landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
The official unveiling of Damian Lillard’s new Bucks jersey. pic.twitter.com/jqKImYAsPr
— ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) September 28, 2023
Last season, Antetokounmpo led the NBA in free throw attempts (772) and usage percentage (38.8%). Plus, the wing finished fifth in points (1,959), ninth in total rebounds (742), seventh in free throws (498), 11th in defensive win shares (3.7), third in defensive box plus/minus (2.7), and second in defensive rating (107.8).
The seven-time All-NBA member was the only player in the 2022-23 season to be named unanimous All-NBA First Team. Not to mention, he became the first player over the last 50 years to receive this honor by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons. The forward received all 100 first-place votes.
