The Milwaukee Bucks presented Giannis Antetokounmpo his max extension offer just days before trading for Damian Lillard, according to sources. Last Friday, the two-time MVP became eligible for a three-year, $186.6 million extension.

If the Bucks star waits until next offseason to sign a new deal, the 2021 NBA champ could ink a four-year deal worth as much as $260 million. More importantly, there’s no word yet on whether the Greek Freak signed his extension offer.

“The Bucks delivered the max, three-year extension to Antetokounmpo in recent days, league sources say, and it is immediately unclear how he and his representatives will reconsider a potential deal now versus waiting to evaluate after the season,” reported The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

After the Lillard trade, NBA betting sites have the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 1 favorite to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks still show the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns with great odds.

The Bucks felt immense pressure to make a seismic change, because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain long-term status with the organization. With Milwaukee landing Lillard, don’t be surprised if we see Giannis sign a massive extension very soon. Giannis officially became… pic.twitter.com/PWtlXPIrGO — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 27, 2023



Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24. This is part of the five-year, $228.2 million contract extension he signed with the Bucks in December 2020.

During this offseason, Antetokounmpo doubled down on his main goal entering his 11th NBA season — to win more championships. The seven-time All-Star is willing to leave Milwaukee in order to make his dream possible. Milwaukee Bucks provided Giannis Antetokounmpo his max extension offer days prior to the Damian Lillard trade; the Greek Freak is eligible to sign a three-year, $186.6 million extension