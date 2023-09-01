The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Alex Antetokounmpo to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to multiple sources. Alex, 22, is the third Antetokounmpo brother on Milwaukee’s offseason roster, joining Giannis and Thanasis. Of course, Alex is the youngest sibling of Francis, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas.

This is reportedly for a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. In June 2020, the 6-foot-8 forward signed a three-year contract with UCAM Murcia of the Liga ACB. On Oct. 18, Antetokounmpo made his Liga EBA debut with Murcia’s reserve team, recording 28 points and six rebounds in an 83-69 win against SCD Carolinas.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season. Photo: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/oK1dAkOUGs — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 1, 2023



The Greek standout went undrafted into the NBA in 2021. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Alex Antetokounmpo signed with the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Raptors 905.

Additionally, he made one start in 15 appearances, averaging 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 7.8 minutes per game. He also shot 50% from the field, 38.9% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line.

Milwaukee Bucks sign forward Alex Antetokounmpo to an Exhibit 10 contract, also inked deals with Drew Timme and TyTy Washington Jr.

For the 2022-23 season, Antetokounmpo then played for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate. The undrafted wing made seven starts in 32 games, posting career-high numbers.

He averaged career highs of 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 22.3 minutes per game. Plus, Antetokounmpo shot 37.2% from the floor, 24.7% from 3-point range, and 55.9% at the line.

An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the commencement of the regular season. Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.

Milwaukee also inked a deal with forward Drew Timme and signed guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract this week. Timme’s signing is likely for a partially guaranteed or non-guaranteed training camp contract.

Both Timme and Alex Antetokounmpo (as reported by @MikeAScotto), signed contracts designed to have them play for the Wisconsin Herd of the G League after the preseason, a league source told @spotrac. https://t.co/ExeG1VneKL — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 1, 2023

On Wednesday, Alex joined brothers Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas in investing in Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) of the TGL, founded by PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods.

The TGL is a golf league founded in August 2022 by TMRW Sports, a company formed by sports executive Mike McCarley and professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in partnership with the PGA Tour.

In August 2021, Giannis became a minority owner of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. Not to mention, the seven-time All-Star and his three aforementioned brothers became minority owners in the MLS’s Nashville SC in March 2023.

Other current or former NBA players to invest in TGL include Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant.

Furthermore, Thanasis re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in July, and Kostas plays with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague.

NBA Betting Content You May Like