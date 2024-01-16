Bucks star says Damian Lillard’s game winner vs. Kings ‘was the toughest shot I’ve ever seen’

The Kings and Bucks produced one of the most exciting clashes of this NBA season during the weekend, as it was finally decided by an overtime buzzer beater by Damian Lillard from way beyond the arc, which resulted in a final score of 143-142 due to the star’s heroics.

According to his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dame’s jumper was “the toughest shot I’ve ever seen anybody make to win a game up close.” Once the game was over, The Greek Freak was all over the former Blazers guard, showering him in praise by insinuating he’s got ice in his veins for taking the responsibility of such a complicated shot and delivering.

“It’s incredible,” the superstar said. “Not to discredit Khris (Middleton) in any way, shape or form, I’ve played with this guy 11 years, 720 games with him, this was the toughest shot I’ve ever seen anybody make to win a game up close.”

The Milwaukee forward went on to explain why he was left in disbelief. “It was tough. Because not only did he slow down, he kind of did an in-and-out and took a step away from the defense, jumped and while he was in the air, faded. And still was able to get it there. I don’t think it touched the rim. It was all net. At the end of the day, that’s why you get paid the big bucks,” he insisted.

Dame ended the game with an impressive 29-point, four-rebound, eight-assist performance, while dropping in 9-of-23 from field goal attempts, 5-of-13 from three pointers, and scored all six of his free throws. Giannis contributed with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals while dropping in 9-of-16 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the foul line.

“I’ve been with the team 11 years, that’s arguably the best buzzer-beater shot ever made (during that time),” Antetokounmpo assured. “And he’s been on the team for 40 games. Would you guys disagree with me?”

As of now, the Milwaukee franchise sit in the Eastern Conference’s second place and are returning to their title-contention potential with their three main stars healthy and leading the pack.

Former NBA star says he would chose Lillard as his best choice to take a last-second shot of a basketball game

After Damian’s recent game-winning three pointer against Sacramento this weekend, the discussion over who is the best player you would like to take clutch shots has been re-opened. While many would think Stephen Curry is still the main man for the job, former player Chandler Parsons is convinced that Lillard is the best suitor.

In the latest episode of the Run it Back podcast on FanDuelTV, Parsons and co-host Michelle Beadle broke down the best options to take buzzer-beating shots in the current NBA. The former player had no doubt that the best option was the Bucks guard, as he spoke from personal experience.

“This guy, he’s done it over and over again. He did it directly in my face from my last game ever with the Rockets in the playoffs. He’s done it against Paul George and the Thunder. This is what he does,” the ex-NBA player said.

Chandler insists that Dame has no fear. “But when it comes to crunch time, he’s got no fear, ice in his veins, and he’s done too many of these, too many times for me not to pick him. I’m going with Dame 10 times out of 10 because most guys don’t have this gene. A lot of guys are scared to miss the shot, a lot of guys are scared to take the shot. Not only is he not scared, but he usually makes it, so I’m rolling with Dame,” he added.