The Chicago Bulls have re-signed restricted free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu to a three-year, $21 million contract, according to Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management.

He’s projected to earn $6,148,481 in 2023-24, $7,000,000 in 2024-25, and $7,518,519 in 2025-26. As part of a trade restriction, the guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Restricted free agent G Ayo Dosunmu has agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/whY8tifPLA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023



Ayo Dosunmu, 23, was selected 38th overall by Chicago in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard made 40 starts in 77 appearances with the Bulls in his rookie 2021-22 season.

Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 37.6% beyond the arc, and 67.9% at the foul line.

In Chicago’s 124-120 regular-season finale win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Apr. 10, 2022, Ayo Dosunmu recorded a career-high 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 45 minutes as a starter.

He finished 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from the field and hit three 3-pointers as well. The Illinois native was then selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

In the 2022-23 season, Dosunmu made 51 starts in 80 games played. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 assists, and 26.2 minutes per game. Plus, the former Illini standout shot 49.3% from the floor, 31.2% from deep, and a career-best 80.5% at the free throw line.

Dosunmu scored a season-high 22 points in wins against the Boston Celtics (Oct. 24) and Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 2). In Chicago’s 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Dec. 21, the guard finished his outing with a buzzer-beating, game-winning putback.

Additionally, the Illinois product held opponents to 44% shooting as the closest defender this past season, ranking in the top 10 among players to defend at least 700 shots, according to Second Spectrum and ESPN Stats & Information.

Some background with Ayo Dosunmu On the surface you would assume that Dosunmu should have signed the one-year $5.2M Qualifying Offer and entered free agency in 2024. However, because Chicago signed him to a two-year deal in 2021 (the non-tax midlevel went to Alex Caruso and… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 21, 2023



Last October, Bulls coach Billy Donovan named Dosunmu the team’s full-time starting point guard. “He’s basically going to start there for us,” Donovan said after Chicago defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in its final preseason game.

“I feel very comfortable with him. I think with Goran [Dragic], with where he is at this stage and point in his career, there is a huge impact he can make on our team.

“But Ayo right now is going to be the guy back there for us, and I think he’s done a really good job this training camp and preseason games.”

Furthermore, the Bulls guard has managed to stay healthy. Chicago was granted a $10.2 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for the 2023-24 season-ending loss of Lonzo Ball. Of course, his NBA career is in jeopardy. Not to mention, the 25-year-old has a $20,465,117 salary for next season.

