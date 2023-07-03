Main Page
Bulls, Torrey Craig agree to a two-year, $5.37 million contract
The Chicago Bulls and former Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig have agreed to a two-year, $5.37 million contract, per sources. His deal includes a player option. Craig, 32, went undrafted out of USC Upstate in 2014. He signed with the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League (NBL) for the 2014-15 NBL season.
In 32 appearances, the South Carolina native averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting a career-high 49.8% from the field. Ahead of the 2015-16 NBL season, Craig joined the Wellington Saints. In 17 games, he averaged 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets.
Following two stints with the Taipans and Saints, Craig inked a deal with the Brisbane Bullets for the 2016-17 NBL season. The former Saint appeared in all 28 games for the Bullets in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Moreover, Craig then joined the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in 2017. In 10 games for the Rollers, he logged 28.2 points, 9.9 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game.
Torrey Craig began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in the 2017-18 season. His first three seasons were spent in the Mile High City. The 6-foot-7 forward also played for the Milwaukee Bucks (2020-21 season), Indiana Pacers (2021-22 season), and Suns (2020-21 season, 2021-23).
In August 2021, the forward signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Indiana before the Pacers traded him to the Phoenix Suns for Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
Of course, Craig earned $5,121,951 with Phoenix in the 2022-23 season. His new deal with the Bulls includes estimated salaries of $2,528,233 for 2023-24 and $2,845,342 for 2024-25.
Torrey Craig is EXACTLY what the #Bulls need:
– 6’7 wing
– Elite defender
– 40% 3pt FG (on 3 attempts per game)
– 5.4 Rebounds per game pic.twitter.com/6xk6ZXqsxY
— Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) July 3, 2023
Craig made 60 starts in 79 games with the Suns this past season. The sixth-year wing averaged NBA career highs of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 24.7 minutes per game. He also shot 45.6% from the floor and a career-best 39.5% beyond the arc.
In the Suns’ 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 22, Craig scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed four rebounds in 33 minutes as a starter. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the field and drained four 3-pointers as well.
Other offseason moves made by the Bulls include re-signing Coby White to a three-year, $40 million deal and adding free agent guard Jevon Carter on a three-year, $20 million contract. Not to mention, Chicago applied for Lonzo Ball’s Disabled Player Exception (DPE), which is worth $10.2 million. Ball is expected to miss all of next season.
