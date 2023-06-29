The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for the 2023-24 season, per sources. Osman, 28, carries a cap hit of $6,718,842 next season. This is part of the four-year, $31.12 million contract extension he signed with Cleveland in October 2019.

Osman was selected 31st overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 small forward was then immediately traded to the Cavaliers. He made 12 starts in 61 appearances of his rookie 2017-18 season with Cleveland, averaging 3.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 11 minutes per game.

In the 2018-19 season, Cedi Osman made 75 starts in 76 games with the Cavaliers. He averaged career highs of 13 points and 32.2 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.6 assists per game, the forward shot 42.7% from the floor and 34.8% beyond the arc.

Of course, Osman appeared in 77 games of the 2022-23 season. However, he only made two starts. The sixth-year wing averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 boards, 1.5 assists, and 20.1 minutes per game. He also shot 45.1% from the field and 37.2% from downtown.

This move dropped the Cavaliers about $37.5 million below the luxury tax, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Cleveland has the full use of the $12.4 million non-tax midlevel, $4.5 million biannual, and veteran minimum.

In Cleveland’s 122-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 29, the forward scored a career-high-tying 29 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Osman recorded two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor and knocking down all seven 3-point attempts.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff became aware of the wing’s potential this past season. “We know what [Cedi Osman] is capable of,” he said after a 120-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 15.

“He is a guy that can ignite both sides of the floor. He can make shots in a hurry, but also does a great job defensively of getting deflections, chasing guys, getting through screens. All that stuff brings energy and we’re going to need that.

“I think he just played free, and that’s when [Cedi Osman] is at his best, when he just goes out there and tries to be the best version of himself. We’ve got to give him opportunities to do that as well.”

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, Osman averaged playoff-series highs of 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 18.6 minutes per game.

NBA free agency begins Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

