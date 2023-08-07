Ricky Rubio released a statement this weekend announcing he’s putting his basketball career on hold because he wants to take care of his mental health. The Spanish Basketball Federation transmitted his wishes through their platform, as they were expecting his participation in this month’s upcoming FIBA World Cup.

It seems his decision is only temporary and seems to affect his current appearance representing his nation’s basketball team, and should be available for the Cavaliers for the next NBA season. Even though this is just speculation, all we have is his statement which reads as follows:

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank the Spanish Federation (FEB) for all the support I have received. They understood my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.

I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” it reads.

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio announced he has taken a break from basketball to focus on his mental health pic.twitter.com/r2nxFDBYFZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2023

As part of the same note, the Spanish Federation adds that their “respect, admiration and affection for Ricky Rubio,” remains despite the news. “#LaFamilia will be by the player’s side at all times.”

The 32-year-old, who was the MVP for the China World Cup, had joined coach Sergio Scariolo’s squad this summer, but didn’t participate in the first friendly contest which earned them a victory last weekend against Venezuela.

The Catalan athlete recovered this season from a year-long injury on his knee, and was able to play 33 matches this year in Cleveland.

The Cavs guard is ‘starting to consider’ his return to his beloved Barcelona in the next couple of years

It’s already been over a decade since Spanish guard Ricky Rubio first landed in the NBA. As he’s getting older and injuries are starting to get the best of him, the veteran admitted a couple of months ago that he’s starting to ponder about returning to play in Europe.

However, it wasn’t until the most recent episode of the “La Sontana” podcast, where Rubio was finally outspoken about his feelings and admitted that he’s considering about a possible comeback to Spain.

“I’m beginning to consider my return. Going home. To Barcelona. Close to home,” he said on air. “I have two years left on my contract. Maybe one. We’ll see.”

Check out some of his best moments wearing the Cleveland jersey right before he suffered his knee issue:

Rubio is well aware that he still has two full years of contract in Ohio, but knows for a fact that whatever his family wants will be what finally dictates his next course.

“When my son starts going to school, NBA will not be worth it anymore. I’ll have to go back,” he shared. “I don’t want to be dizzy when he’s six years old, the age to start making friends. I’ve talked about it with my wife, we have it very clear. It’s a moment when basketball will not be the top priority.”