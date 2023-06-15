Celtics prioritizing Jaylen Brown extension this offseason

The Boston Celtics are prioritizing re-signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension this offseason, per sources. Brown is now eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million contract this summer, whereas Jayson Tatum could ink a five-year, $318 million deal next offseason.

“My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown on a contract extension this year. Even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together.”

“I don’t think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now,” Windhorst added. Both Brown and Tatum received All-NBA and All-Star selections this past season.

Reaching this threshold made the pair eligible for supermax contract extensions, with Tatum’s projected deal worth an estimated $318 million over five years and Brown’s worth about $295 million through five seasons.

However, Bradley Beal is owed $207,740,400 over the next four years. This is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with the Wizards last July. Of course, Beal will earn $46,741,590 next season.

Moreover, the Wizards may decide to retain Beal. His no-trade clause allows him the ability to control possible destinations and the trade package itself. This complicates negotiations and could turn away interested teams. Regardless, Beal’s NBA future is secured.

In 67 starts with the Celtics this past regular season, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, the seven-year veteran also shot a career-best 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% beyond the arc.

Additionally, in Boston’s 111-109 win over the Houston Rockets on Mar. 13, the forward scored a season-high 43 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-25 (64%) shooting from the field and 4-of-10 (40%) from 3-point range.

In 20 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Brown averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.5 minutes per game. The California product shot 49.6% from the floor and 35.4% outside the arc as well.

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 119-117 first-round loss in Game 5 to the Atlanta Hawks, Brown scored a postseason-high 35 points in 39 minutes played. He shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

