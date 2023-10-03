Celtics sign center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Boston Celtics are signing center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to reports. Kelley, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of Oregon State University. The 7-footer inked a deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 10, 2020. However, he was waived a day later.

The two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team member signed with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, ahead of the 2020-21 season. Kelley made 10 starts in 14 appearances, averaging 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 11.3 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 59.5% from the floor and 100% at the foul line.

#Celtics sign 7-foot forward Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit-10 deal:

62.4 FG%

2x PAC-12 All-Defense pic.twitter.com/DOIjtq8tRU — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) October 3, 2023



Following stints with the London Lions of the British Basketball League (BBL) and Bakken Bears of the Champions League, Kelley returned to the Austin Spurs for the 2022-23 season.

In January 2023, the center was acquired by the Raptors 905. Kelley made five starts in 21 games played last season. The Utah native averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest. Not to mention, he shot a career-best 62.5% from the field.

Boston Celtics sign center Kylor Kelley to a training camp deal; guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb and center Neemias Queta are Boston’s two-way players

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Though, the Celtics have already filled their three two-way slots with guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb and center Neemias Queta.

Additionally, training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. Kylor Kelley will likely spend most of his time with the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate.

Kylor Kelley rising UP and throwing it DOWN! 💥 @Raptors905 pic.twitter.com/pL7Py5oRyr — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 22, 2023



Furthermore, if Kelley is waived by Boston, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining the Maine Celtics and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

