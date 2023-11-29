Over the years, we’ve seen plenty altercations involving Russell Westbrook with fans, usually exchanging heated words during a game or even after the contest. This Tuesday, the Clippers star got into a new argument with someone in the audience late in his team’s loss to the Nuggets.

As it happened, NBA official Lauren Holtkamp stood between the veteran guard and the audience during the final 30 seconds of the match. That’s when two security personnel came on court to try and solve the situation, while DeAndre Jordan went over to a heated Westbrook to calm him down and advise him to move away.

“I’m not going to speak on it because it’s not appropriate,” the 35-year-old responded when asked what the fan had shouted at him.

Russell Westbrook talking shit to a fan, and then intercepting the pass from Kawhi to PG for a layup, then going back to talking shit to the fan is hilarious to me 😂 pic.twitter.com/7xDk90umQJ — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) November 28, 2023

“It’s unfortunate today fans can say whatever they want,” Russell claimed. “I’m just protecting myself. Personally, I won’t allow it. I won’t stand for it.”

Just last season, the L.A. guard and a Phoenix Suns fan got into a discussion at half-time in a club area at Footprint Center during the playoff series. Then again in December 2022, he had another furious exchange with a fan sitting courtside back when he still wore the Lakers jersey.

“I understand fans are enjoying the game and feeling up to whatever that may be,” the player acknowledged. “I guess they feel they can kind of say whatever, but this is our job … all the negative comments about family and things of that nature, I would kind of stay away from. But anything else, they can kind of say what they want.”

Westbrook then shared how he won’t let these situations just slide by. “Respect is a big thing that I value so the moment that line gets crossed I won’t allow it no more,” he said. “I stood for it for years and now my son is old enough to know what’s going on and asks me, ‘Hey Dad, what does that mean or what’s that?’”

ESPN’s panel of experts share strong opinion on Westbrook’s recurrent discussions involving basketball fans

All throughout the internet, both fans and experts have been talking about these constant situations involving the Clippers superstar. ESPN’s “First Take” panel delivered a strong diagnosis on these incidents, mostly stating the many fans go too far when shouting during the exhibition.

“I’m disappointed that Russell Westbrook is in these situations. I want to say that, I’m not blaming him, I want to make sure I emphasize on that. There are fans that go a bit too far,” said Stephen A. Smith. “There are fans that say things out of pocket. And in Russell’s defense, they say stuff they would never say to his face if you didn’t have people as intermediaries blocking.”

According to the ESPN icon, the 35-year-old guard is a way better person than most people think. “You got a bunch of punks in the stands that are paying customers. Having said that, here’s where my problem is with Westbrook.

“He is a gazillion times better as a human being than people realize. But the reason people don’t realize this is because of him. Because he wears this chip on his shoulder, where its the media, its the fans, and to him, everyone’s against him,” he assured.