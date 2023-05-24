Main Page
Derrick White first player in NBA history with 200+ points on 50/45/95% splits in a postseason
Derrick White of the Boston Celtics is the first player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on 50/45/95% splits in a single postseason. In the Celtics’ 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the guard recorded a series-high 16 points in 28 minutes as a starter.
Along with logging two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, White shot 5-of-10 (50%) from the floor, 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 3-of-3 (100%) at the foul line. The Celtics are aiming to become the first NBA team to win a seven-game series after 3-0 series deficit.
Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the odds-on favorite to win the championship. Before the 2023 ECF series began, ESPN gave the Celtics a 97% chance to defeat Miami.
Derrick White this postseason:
12.6 PPG
50.3 FG%
45.3 3P%
95.8 FT%
The first player in NBA history with 200+ PTS on 50/45/95% splits in a playoff run. pic.twitter.com/GzWHiBezxO
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 24, 2023
Through 17 appearances this postseason, Derrick White is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 block, and 28.1 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 50.3% from the field, 45.3% outside the arc, and 95.8% at the free throw line.
Additionally, White made starts in 70 of his 82 games played in the regular season. The sixth-year guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 28.3 minutes per game.
Derrick White becomes the first player in NBA history to score at least 200 points on 50/45/95% splits in a postseason
On Feb. 13, 2023, the Celtics guard was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists as a starter in place of injured starter Marcus Smart.
During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Derrick White became the first player since Dwyane Wade to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game in his first or second season.
Derrick White.
Putback and-1.
Celtics look to extend the series, Q2 live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7VVFLHwPoG
— NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2023
Furthermore, White had a player efficiency rating of 22 at the time. In the last 20 years, the only other first or second-year players to accomplish this feat as starters are Wade, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Tim Duncan.
In Boston’s 120-108 win against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Derrick White became the first Celtics player to reach the 20-point mark as a reserve in an NBA Finals game since Leon Powe in Game 2 of the 2008 NBA Finals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Derrick White first player in NBA history with 200+ points on 50/45/95% splits in a postseason
