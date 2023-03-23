It is no secret by now that the Sacramento Kings led by Domantas Sabonis have been the surprise of the season. They are a top-three team in the Western Conference and the dynamic duo of Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox has surprised NBA peers this year. Both players appeared in the All-Star Game this season. While the Kings did lose to the Boston Celtics on March 21st , the All-Star center in Domantas Sabonis still made history. The current league-leader in rebounds joined some elite company Tuesday night.

Domantas Sabonis Records 12th Triple-Double of the Season

Domantas Sabonis Joins Elite Company

With a stat-line of 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis joined Nikola Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain as the only centers in league history with double-digit triple-doubles in a season. This was Sabonis’ 12th of the season to be exact. Nikola Jokic is currently at 28 triple-doubles on the year. This season is the only year in NBA history where more than one center has logged 10 or more triple-doubles. Wilt Chamberlain logged 31 triple-doubles in the 1967-68 campaign. Domantas Sabonis has always been one of the more underappreciated All-Stars in the league. However, Sacramento’s newfound success this year has really showcased his importance.

Sabonis’ Year So Far

As alluded to already, Sabonis is on pace to win this season’s rebounding title. He is currently averaging a league-best 12.5 total rebounds per game. On top of this, the left-handed center is also tallying 19.0 points and 7.3 assists per game. Not to mention, he is also averaging an impressive field goal percentage of 60.8 percent. Remember, Sabonis is not afraid to step out and hit the occasional jump-shot meaning not all his shot attempts are at the rim.

The three-time All-Star is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 66.6 percent to couple with an offensive rating of 131. For context, Joel Embiid, who is in the thick of the MVP race, is tallying an offensive rating of 124. Since the All-Star break, Domantas Sabonis has led the Kings to a 11-4 record while he has recorded a triple-double in seven of these matchups. The Kings even took possession of the number two seed in the Western Conference for a short time. As a result, it has helped Sacramento secure their first winning season since the 2005-06 campaign and also has many saying they are a dark-horse candidate for this year’s NBA Finals.

NBA Betting Content You May Like