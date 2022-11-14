Kings guard De’Aaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points this season

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is currently leading the NBA in clutch points this season, according to StatMuse. Through 11 games, the guard is averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Plus, Fox is shooting 54.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown. The sixth-year guard is on pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only Kings players ever to finish with the 25/5/5 stat line in a single season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, De’Aaron Fox has the eighth-best odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

De’Aaron Fox this season: — 25.5 PPG

— 5.1 RPG

— 6.0 APG

— 54.8 FG%

— Leads league in clutch points On pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only Kings players ever with a 25/5/5 season. pic.twitter.com/sJ6zX3zGnS — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Sacramento fans would argue that Fox is one of the most underrated players in the league. On Nov. 5, in the Kings’ 126-123 overtime win over the Orlando Magic, the guard scored a season-high 37 points in 41 minutes played.

Eleven games into the season, Fox is shooting a career-high true shooting percentage of 63.8% overall. His best shooting came during the 2020-21 season, when he averaged a 56.5% TS percentage.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points through the first 11 games of the 2022-23 season

Equally important, Fox has also recorded three double-doubles. And his usage percentage at this point of the season is 30.7%. During the 2020-21 season, the coaching staff used the guard in 31% of the team’s plays.

Fox is projected to receive his first All-Star selection of his NBA career this season.

On Sunday, in the Kings’ 122-115 win over the Golden State Warriors, the guard ended his outing with 22 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block in 35 minutes of action.

De'Aaron Fox discusses Sunday's 122-115 win over the Warriors, getting Sacramento back to .500 despite feeling he didn't play that well & the way Mike Brown is coaching him leading to success. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/12RYSCTDJD pic.twitter.com/ITgTe0O8dG — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 14, 2022

“I think we should have won since the last time we played them [Warriors], but just the attention to detail, trying to get guys off the line, I think we did a good job at that tonight,” Fox said after the win.

“Yeah, I definitely think it’s sustainable,” the guard said when asked if his current stats can be maintained. “I don’t even think I played well tonight, honestly… I feel like as a basketball player I’ve gotten better and as a team we’ve gotten better.”

While Fox would enjoy receiving his first All-NBA honor this season, he’s probably more interested in making the playoffs with his team. Sportsbooks are projecting the Kings to win 33.5 games this season.

The Kings are in a 16-year playoff drought. They have not qualified for the postseason since 2006. Back then, Sacramento lost to the San Antonio Spurs in six games of their first-round series.