Home » news » Kings Guard Deaaron Fox Leads Nba In Clutch Points This Season

Main Page

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points this season

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 27 mins ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kings guard DeAaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points this season
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is currently leading the NBA in clutch points this season, according to StatMuse. Through 11 games, the guard is averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Plus, Fox is shooting 54.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown. The sixth-year guard is on pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only Kings players ever to finish with the 25/5/5 stat line in a single season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, De’Aaron Fox has the eighth-best odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

Sacramento fans would argue that Fox is one of the most underrated players in the league. On Nov. 5, in the Kings’ 126-123 overtime win over the Orlando Magic, the guard scored a season-high 37 points in 41 minutes played.

Eleven games into the season, Fox is shooting a career-high true shooting percentage of 63.8% overall. His best shooting came during the 2020-21 season, when he averaged a 56.5% TS percentage.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points through the first 11 games of the 2022-23 season

Equally important, Fox has also recorded three double-doubles. And his usage percentage at this point of the season is 30.7%. During the 2020-21 season, the coaching staff used the guard in 31% of the team’s plays.

Fox is projected to receive his first All-Star selection of his NBA career this season.

On Sunday, in the Kings’ 122-115 win over the Golden State Warriors, the guard ended his outing with 22 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block in 35 minutes of action.

“I think we should have won since the last time we played them [Warriors], but just the attention to detail, trying to get guys off the line, I think we did a good job at that tonight,” Fox said after the win.

“Yeah, I definitely think it’s sustainable,” the guard said when asked if his current stats can be maintained. “I don’t even think I played well tonight, honestly… I feel like as a basketball player I’ve gotten better and as a team we’ve gotten better.”

While Fox would enjoy receiving his first All-NBA honor this season, he’s probably more interested in making the playoffs with his team. Sportsbooks are projecting the Kings to win 33.5 games this season.

The Kings are in a 16-year playoff drought. They have not qualified for the postseason since 2006. Back then, Sacramento lost to the San Antonio Spurs in six games of their first-round series.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now