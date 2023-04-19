Domantas Sabonis (Sternum) Questionable for Game Three

The Sacramento Kings are currently up 2-0 on the Golden State Warriors right now. However, game two was not without it’s fair share of controversy. Sacramento’s All-Star center, Domantas Sabonis, was stomped on late in the game after getting tied up with the ever controversial, Draymond Green. With this in mind, Sabonis had to have x-rays to make sure there was not any extra damage done. As a result, Sabonis is listed as questionable for game three in Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis Questionable for Game Three

The Domantas Sabonis-Draymond Green Incident

The incident occurred with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Sabonis ended up on the floor after trying to attack the glass. Further replay shows that Draymond Green was tangled in the arms of Sabonis. Green then proceeded to stomp on the Sacramento center. Sabonis was assessed a technical foul and Green was issued a technical foul and a flagrant two which resulted in his ejection from the matchup. The league recently announced that Draymond Green will be suspended for game three in large part due to his history of dirty actions during basketball games. After game two, Green had this to say:

“My leg got grabbed—the second time in two nights—and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. … I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

Green clearly felt that he was wronged, but the general consensus is that he was once again pulling one of his famous antics. Despite Draymond’s stomp, Domantas Sabonis still has a chance to suit up for game three which will be important to the Kings’ success.

Sabonis’ Value to the Sacramento Kings

While many would say De’Aaron Fox, who just won the Most Clutch Player of the Year award, is the important player to Sacramento, Sabonis would have to be a close second. He led the league in double-doubles this season and has formed a dynamic duo with the speedy point guard. After struggling from the field in game one, Sabonis had a bounce-back performance in game two as he scored 24 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

The Kings know they have the advantage down low in this series and have utilized it by having their All-Star big man initiate many of their offensive sets in the first two games. With Draymond Green suspended for game three, Sabonis’ value for the Kings will really shine through for this series. While he is still listed as questionable, Domantas Sabonis will be a welcome sight for the red-hot Sacramento Kings.

