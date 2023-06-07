The 2023 NBA Draft is happening on Thursday, June 22. This is the 77th edition of the draft that will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ahead of the 2023 draft, potential first-round pick Dariq Whitehead underwent a right foot procedure. It’s his second procedure in less than a year. He is expected to fully recover and be ready for the start of training camp.

Whitehead is 18 years old and played just one season with the Duke Blue Devil’s before deciding to go pro. He had an initial procedure done on August 30th, 2022 after fracturing his foot in practice. The New Jersey native had his second procedure done on May 5 at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Dr. Martin O’Malley did the procedure and said Whitehead with begin rehab in two weeks. The five-star recruit may slip in the draft due to the second surgery in one year. Teams might not want to take the gamble on an 18-year-old with an injury history.

Whitehead was a McDonald’s All-American who played at Montverde Academy in Florida. Last season he played 28 games and made seven starts for the Blue Devils. He averaged (8.3) points per game and shot an impressive (.429) percent from being the arc.

A second surgery was needed because his foot did not heal properly from his first procedure. In the upcoming draft, Whitehead is projected to be a top-25 overall pick. His injury history may have hurt his draft value, but he’s still an elite prospect. Bleacher Reports Jonathan Wasserman has the New Jersey native being taken 21st overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming into his only season with Duke, the five-star recruit was the Blue Devils highest-ranked prospect. He was one of four five-star recruits that Duke had last season. The only thing holding him back from being a top-20 pick is his injury history. Teams would love to get a positive injury report from his agents before the draft on June 22.