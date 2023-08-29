Dwight Howard is not done with the NBA. Even though the veteran player decided to play abroad in Taiwan last year, he’s been trying his luck to get teams interested in signing him one last time before he retires.

Even though he was once the undisputed best big man in the league a decade ago, it seems he’s disappeared from the NBA map in recent times, as no franchise has had him on their radar this summer.

One of the reasons he’s not dearly missed is because he had a bad habits of leaving his teams in poor terms, making unnecesary rivals along the way. In time, he realized his mistakes, but people outgrew him.

This week he’s been very active on social media, mostly reminiscing about those distant glory days and trying to get fans on his side. This Tuesday, he reminded the people of Orlando about all the great times they had together.

Lets do it @DwightHoward, With this new era of @OrlandoMagic talent coming to make history, Its only right we bring D12 back for a couple seasons 💯🙏 pic.twitter.com/2xyFYAsTvE — PaoloLegacy (@PaoloLegacy) August 28, 2023

The 37-year-old went all the way to state stating that he would love to retire representing the Magic jersey one more time.

“Took a trip down to Orlando to support Stan and meeting up with my old teammates got me emotional. Having a chance to go back to where it all started was so amazing,” he wrote. “I really missed this beautiful city.”

Dwight not only admitted to missing life in Florida, he also feels grateful for all the bad times that helped him learn his life’s greatest lessons.

“I appreciate all the amazing moments that make this my home, despite the miscommunication or trials we’ve been through. I am grateful for my lessons and what they have taught me. And I value them. Orlando I value you. I value the moments we had good and bad. Wins and losses. The wshit was still the best. Blue and white always ignite,” Howard posted.

Two months ago, Howard ended his contract in Taiwan and assured that he could play for at least 15 to 20 NBA teams

Let’s not forget, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was a fundamental part of the title-winning 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, as he backed up superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their pursuit of the championship.

“I know that there’s at least 15 to 20 teams that I could play for. And I know there’s teams that got great starting centers, but I know I could be a great backup center,” Howard said. “I know I can provide a team with 25 minutes of dominant basketball… I just want to go out like a champ like I’m supposed to.”

During this interview in June, he also shared his appreciation for being part of the purple and gold squad back in 2020, expressing how special it would be to relive a similar situation this upcoming campaign.

“That’s how we feel about the Lakers” Howard added. “Man, it’s just something that we got this connection. I don’t know. It got to work. It got to work. But I do love the Lakers, man. We had the championship run there and I wish we would’ve had a chance to keep going because that was the squad right there. We had everything. We had everything.”