Evan Fournier wants to play with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

Evan Fournier, 30, has spent his past two NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, and now it appears the 11-year veteran is interested in playing with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

In an interview with French outlet L’ Equipe, he cites a lack of playing time with the Knicks during the regular season and playoffs as one of his top reasons for wanting out of New York.

Could the Knicks give Wemby a mentor by trading Evan Fournier to the Spurs? pic.twitter.com/FyreOodHhx — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) July 19, 2023

“It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Gregg Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Evan Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

More importantly, both basketball players are French. Fournier was born in Saint-Maurice, France. The 6-foot-6 guard played for JSF Nanterre (now known as Nanterre 92), a professional French basketball club of the LNB Pro A, from 2009 to 2010. He also played two years (2010-12) with the Poitiers Basket 86 of the Pro A.

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is interested in playing with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, would be thrilled to test chemistry on the court

Victor Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, France. Just like Fournier, the 7-foot-3 power forward played with Nanterre 92 (2019-21). In June 2021, the Frenchman signed a three-year contract with ASVEL of the Pro A and EuroLeague. Of course, Wembanyama then played for the Metropolitans 92 in the 2022-23 Pro A season.

Wembanyama finished his professional basketball career in Europe as a three-time Pro A Best Young Player (2021-23), two-time LNB All-Star (2021, 2022), LNB All-Star Game MVP (2022), Pro A champion (2022), Pro A Best Scorer (2023), Pro A Best Defender (2023), and Pro A MVP (2023).

In August 2021, Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. The guard made $18 million in the 2022-23 season and carries a cap hit of $18,857,143 for 2023-24. His deal also includes a $19 million team option for 2024-25.

Potential trade between New York & San Antonio: Knicks acquire:

• Doug McDermott

• 2024 second-round pick Spurs receive:

• Evan Fournier

• 2024 first-round pick Fournier, likely to be traded soon, would welcome a move to the Spurs to join French teammate Victor Wembanyama. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 20, 2023

Fournier made 80 starts with the Knicks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 29.5 minutes per game. Additionally, the guard shot 41.7% from the floor and 38.9% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 6, 2022, in New York’s 108-105 win over the Celtics, Fournier’s former team, he scored a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the field and knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Fasting forward to the 2022-23 season, the guard made seven starts in only 27 appearances with the Knicks. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot career lows of 33.7% from the field and 30.7% outside the arc.

Evan Fournier played the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season before going on a six-week, 22-game benching. If the Spurs traded for the guard, there’s no telling how many minutes he’d receive from Popovich.

