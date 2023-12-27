Former NBA player advises Kevin Durant to leave the Suns because they are ‘cursed’

A lot has been said about Phoenix this season, as they invested heavily in their roster during the summer and the expectations were off the roof. First they started off with two of their main stars Bradley Beal and Devin Booker struggling with injuries, and now that they are standing in the Western Conference’s 11th spot, they are suggesting that Kevin Durant wants out.

Even though the veteran superstar denied this by saying “this sh*t crazy,” other personalities around the NBA world are advising him to leave. “KD should leave SUNS. They cursed man. He don’t deserve this,” said former player Brandon Jennings.

The Suns haven’t been able to boast their Big 3 yet, as Beal has only appeared in six games so far. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the Arizona franchise now possess a negative record (14-15) and are currently out of playoff contention.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, their star forward is growing in frustration and his team is well aware. “Start with Kevin Durant. You talk to people in Phoenix and around that organization, you know, they can feel the frustration with Durant,” the insider revealed. “Part of that certainly is the missed games for Brad Beal. This team was build around those three stars.

“The underwhelming supporting cast that comes from those massive trades for Durant and Bradley Beal that really gutted the organization and left them having to sign a lot of minimum players to fill out the payroll. And then an understanding that they lack the assets, the draft picks, the trade capital to really improve this team,” Woj kept at it.

The NBA Countdown host explained the difficulties of managing superstars of KD’s calibre. “This is something they’re going to have to manage in Phoenix with Kevin Durant. You’ve seen it before. And it reminds you — it is a stark reminder — of how short of a window, and how this team has to win big, and they have to win big quickly, based on how it was constructed.

“And having Kevin Durant still playing at an All-NBA level, and a healthy Kevin Durant. There’s a lot at stake for this organization. It’s got to change soon,” he concluded.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith calls out Phoenix Suns ownership by saying the team is “hot garbage”

On the Christmas morning show on Monday, Stephen A. Smith called the Suns “hot garbage” as they’ve lost 8 out of their last 11 outings. The reporter unleashed quite the rant against them and it seems no one survived his criticism, including the ownership, coach Frank Vogel and even Kevin Durant.

“There’s nothing to look forward to in Phoenix because I’m looking at the rest of the Western Conference and some of these young thoroughbreds on the come up,” he said. “The reigning defending champions in Denver. LeBron (James) leading the Los Angeles Lakers. You can’t count them out and then I’m looking at the Phoenix Suns? Hot garbage. Hot garbage.”

The ESPN icon then dedicated some words for the franchise’s new owner Mat Ishbia, the billionaire that bought into the Suns during the 2022/23 NBA campaign. Smith questioned certain decisions like bringing in Beal and sending Chris Paul to Washington.

“They’re a team when it comes to there’s a whole bunch of people to share the blame,” Stephen expressed. “It’s not just one person. There’s a whole bunch of blame to go around.”