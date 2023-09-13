Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dies At Age 42

Ex-NBA player Brandon Hunter died on Tuesday at the age of 42 after collapsing at the end of a yoga class. His cause of death is unknown. “We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter,” the Orlando Magic announced. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family.”

The former 6-foot-7 power forward was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Withrow High School in his hometown of Cincinnati. During his junior year with the Tigers, he averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds as they reached the state semifinals.

Prior to his senior year, Hunter committed to Ohio University. In 2017, Brandon was inducted into the Withrow Athletic Hall of Fame with Xavier product and NBA standout Tyrone Hill, Skyler Willis (volleyball, track), Joe Brefeld (baseball, basketball, football), and Horace Pumphrey (football).

After high school, Hunter played four years (1999-03) of college basketball with Ohio in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). In 119 starts, the forward averaged 16.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 51% from the floor and 33.9% beyond the arc.

As a Bobcat, he received three first-team All-MAC selections. During his 2002-03 senior season, Hunter led the NCAA in total rebounds with 378 boards and total rebounds per game (12.6 RPG). Plus, he was the 2002-03 leader in free throw attempts (335) and led his conference in career foul attempts (923).

Hunter was selected 56th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Ohio University. He made 12 starts in 67 career games split between the Celtics (2003-04 season) and Magic (2004-05 season).

Additionally, Hunter made 12 starts in 36 appearances with Boston during his rookie 2003-04 season. He averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 11.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% at the foul line.

In Boston’s 106-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 25, 2004, the wing recorded a career-high 17 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes as a starter. He shot 6-of-12 (50%) from the floor and 5-of-12 (41.7%) at the line.

Two days later, Hunter grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in the Celtics’ 88-75 win against the Toronto Raptors. The Ohio native also logged 11 points, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

In June 2004, the forward was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) from the Celtics in the NBA expansion draft. Later that same year in November, the Bobcats traded Hunter to the Orlando Magic.

Of course, in 31 games off the bench with Orlando in the 2004-05 season, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 boards, and 7.2 minutes per game. Not to mention, the wing shot career bests of 50.7% from the field and 53.8% from downtown.

Although Hunter was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2006, joining LeBron James and playing in the NBA Summer League, he was released two weeks later.

Following an NBA season apiece with the Celtics and Magic, he started a journeyman playing career in Europe and Puerto Rico. Hunter played for 14 international teams from 2006 through 2013.

Hunter played overseas for Panathinaikos (2006), Carpisa Napoli (2006), TDShop.it Livorno (2006-07), Angelico Biella (2007-08), Capitanes de Arecibo (2008), Premiata Montegranaro (2008-09), and Hapoel Jerusalem (2009-10).

Furthermore, he also joined Aliağa Petkim (2010-11) Ventspils (2011), BBC Bayreuth (2011-12), Hapoel Gilboa Galil (2012-13), Entente Orléanaise (2013), ALM Évreux Basket (2013), and Club Atlético Aguada (2013).

After his professional playing career, Hunter coached in the Cincinnati area with his private coaching service known as CoachUp. In June 2015, Hunter then worked as a real estate broker. As a part-time gig, he worked as an NBPA and FIBA certified sports agent as well.

In June 2021, Hunter founded the full-service sports management company, Hunter Athlete Management. The former NBA player also held an endorsement contract with the basketball brand, AND1.

Brandon Hunter, R.I.P.

