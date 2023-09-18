Ex-NBA player Iman Shumpert, 33, and singer Teyana Taylor, 32, have separated after seven years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2016.

The “Google Me” singer denied rumors that the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard had been cheating on her.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor wrote Sunday on Instagram in a lengthy caption next to a picture of her and Shumpert dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

In her post, Teyana Taylor added that she and Shumpert kept their separation private at first, which was why “we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” she continued. “I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Shumpert did not discuss the news on his own Instagram, nor did he comment on Taylor’s.

Before announcing their separation, Taylor’s last post featuring her husband was on his birthday in June. She called him a “king” at the end of the caption as she described him as “one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.”

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My best friend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half,” she continued. “Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift.”

Meanwhile, Shumpert’s last Instagram post about his wife came on Mother’s Day in May. He praised the mother of his two kids, writing, “Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday.

“Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there’s something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you.”

The couple plans to continue raising their two children — Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Their top priority has always been taking care of Junie and Rue.

In April, Taylor told People that her “babies are good,” also saying they’re “getting big,” especially Rue. “My youngest is talking too much,” she added. “I can’t believe she’s a talking two. She is a talking two, for sure!”

Taylor went into early labor in 2015, and Iman Shumpert assisted in her delivery. On June 12, 2020, Taylor confirmed her second pregnancy in her music video for her 2020 single “Wake Up Love.”

Additionally, Shumpert was selected 17th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech. After four seasons (2011-15) with the Knicks, the Illinois native was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He helped Cleveland win its first NBA championship in 2016.

Following four seasons (2015-18) with the Cavs, Shumpert went on to play for the Sacramento Kings (2018-19), Houston Rockets (2018-19 season), and Brooklyn Nets (2019-20 season, 2020-21 season).

