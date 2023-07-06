Former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas rejects any possibility of a transgender woman competing in the WNBA

The participation of transgender women in female sports remains a controversial subject, especially after Lia Thomas won an NCAA tournament in swimming about a year and a half ago. Ever since, the topic has been greatly discussed between sport experts, mostly dismissing the fact that a biological man should compete against women.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, who mostly played for the Washington Wizards during his 11-year career, was no different than most opinions on the matter, but was very emphatic explaining why he rejects seeing transgender women playing in the WNBA.

“It won’t happen. It won’t even happen in the high school level. The reason is … Hoop has its own entity,” he first said. “A hoop woman, your elite woman, she thinks she could compete with males. She doesn’t even consider females as equals. So when you’re talking about the Candace Parkers and stuff, they want to train with the males.

“So you’re not gonna have a male who’s that good that’s gonna say, ‘Hey, I wanna go against girls.’ Because if they’re that good, then they’re still competing with dudes.”

The host of the Vlad TV show, then decided to give a hypothetical example of a male athlete that’s not good enough to compete in the NBA and decided to become a transgender to play in the WNBA. Arenas simply shook his head, and guaranteed this would never happen.

“They’ll be playing overseas basketball. If they were good enough already, then they’re playing with dudes. What I’m saying is, if there’s a trans player and they’re that good, they’re practicing and playing with the men anyway,” Arenas claimed.

“They’re too good for women, that’s beneath them. So you’re not gonna have a ‘Juwanna Mann.’ No one is going to lower their skill down to play.”

Arenas went on to give an example on how the top 10 female basketball stars would fair against regular male athletes

When Arenas starts talking, he can go for hours. The former NBA star can’t get enough on how sure he is about the transgender subject and gave yet another hypothetical example.

“If you take the top 10 girls and say, ‘All right you guys have a chance to tryout for the NBA, would you do it?’ They’re gonna be like, ‘f— yeah.’ … A hooper wants to be at the highest level. So, if the NBA is the highest level for a hooper, they don’t want to be considered women at this point. I am f—ing a hooper,” he said.

Take a look at Gilbert’s full explanation on his transgender take during this week’s Vlad TV interview:

“You can ask Candace Parker, she’s gonna be like, ‘I’m a hooper. I’m not a WNBA player. I’m a f—ing hooper. You play me against a WNBA player, there’s not ‘girl rules,’ she’s gonna play with the boys ball. She’s not going to play with the girls ball. If I have a shootout with a WNBA player, she’s not gonna want to use her ball. You’re not gonna make me feel less than a hooper,” the former player concluded.

The WNBA is yet to recieve a transgender women playing in their league, but ever since they started participating in other sports, it’s been a touchy subject.