Free ABA League Expert Picks: 2021 Krka Novo Mesto vs. Mornar Bar

On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Krka Novo Mesto will face Mornar Bar in the ABA League; free ABA League expert picks are viewable on the main page of Basketball Insiders. The basketball league is also known as ABA Liga.

Furthermore, the game begins at 11 a.m. ET from inside Leon Stukelj Hall in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. In the last head-to-head meeting, played on Feb. 26, 2021, KK Mornar Bar defeated KK Krka Novo Mesto 80-61.

KK Krka Novo Mesto vs. KK Mornar Bar betting picks

According to odds retrieved from MyBookie, KK Mornar Bar are 3.5-point favorites over KK Krka Novo Mesto. The total for Saturday’s matchup is set at 159.5. Mornar Bar’s best moneyline is -169, whereas Krka Novo Mesto’s best moneyline is +126. The updated MyBookie betting odds are featured below.

KK Krka Novo Mesto vs. KK Mornar Bar – prediction and free pick

Krka Novo Mesto won the Slovenian Cup in 2021. They blew out Zlatorog Laško 120-70 in the Liga NovaKBM. That contest was played on Sept. 28, 2021. Additionally, in Krka’s first ABA League game of the 2021-22 season, they lost 88-56 versus KK Cedevita Olimija.

In the team’s loss, Temple Gibbs led the team in scoring with 10 points. He also accumulated 1.0 rebound, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 18 minutes played as well. Also, Andrej Stavrov earned 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 22 minutes.

As for Mornar Bar, they won their only trophy in the 2018 Montenegrin National Championship. On Sept. 24, 2021, the team lost 87-77 against KK Cibona. Though, it was their first game of the 2021-22 season. In their 10-point loss, Marko Jeremić and Vladimir Mihailović each scored a team-high 18 points.

Moreover, Strahinja Micovic finished his performance with 10 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes on the court. Plus, Mornar Bar lost 104-89 against BC Kalev on Sept. 15, 2021. However, that game was in the Champions League.

Furthermore, both teams have lost four out of their last five games in different leagues. Therefore, it is better to pick the team that won most recently. Pick KK Mornar Bar to win, Krka Novo Mesto will cover the spread and the total will go over 159.5. Other free ABA League expert picks can be viewed here.

How to claim the MyBookie bonus code?

Gamblers cannot wager bets via MyBookie in Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Visa, Bitcoin, MoneyGram and Mastercard prepaid work on deposits. Nevertheless, these methods of payment will not work on withdrawals. If bettors want to claim a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000, follow these three steps down below.

1.) After clicking on “Join Now,” enter your personal information. This includes your first name, last name, email, password, phone number and date of birth.

2.) Enter your address. You must select your country, enter your zip code and select your state. Then, enter your city, street name and address number.

3.) Claim your MyBookie bonus code. Enter INSIDERS into the “promo code” box. Check off the “I’m not a robot” box to confirm that you are a human. Lastly, you must confirm that you at least 18-years-old and have read the terms. Then, click on the green “CREATE MY ACCOUNT” box.