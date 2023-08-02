Last season, NBA veteran Danny Green only played in 11 total games. The second-lowest of his career in a single season. Coming off an injury last season, the Grizzlies traded Green at the deadline to the Cavaliers. As it stands, the 36-year-old is still a free agent and says the phone doesn’t ring as much as it used to. Teams want to make sure the veteran wing is fully healthy before bringing him in for a tryout.

In two of the last five postseasons, Danny Green has won two NBA Championships. He was on the Raptors’ 2019 squad and won a championship the following season with the Lakers. At this point in his career, Danny Green is still great on catch-and-shoot threes and has always been aggressive on the defensive end.

He has championship experience that is not easy to replicate around the league. Green can be a role player off the bench for a younger team that is looking to have more postseason success. We’ve seen him do that in the past. The veteran SG will have to wait and see what teams reach out in the coming months.

Danny Green ranks his top 3 championship teammates on #TheHoopChat 🏀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/EcFlPI8gb1 — The Hoop Chat (@thehoopchat) July 30, 2023



What team would be the best fit for Danny Green in the 2023-24 season?

Over his 14-year NBA career, Danny Green shoots exactly (.400) from beyond the arc. The league average for three-point percentage is around (.350) and Green’s is much better than that. His career-best was in 2018-19 with the Raptors when he shot (.455) percent from deep in 80 regular season games.

During a recent interview with the Hoop Chat, Green discussed that he needs to get healthy before teams start calling with real offers. At 36 and coming off an injury, some people are saying that his career is over. However, Green said he’s not done yet and won’t transfer to the media side of the NBA for a few more years.

This biggest issue right now is staying healthy for Green. Eleven games played last season was not what standard he was used to. Once he gets back to 100 percent, he’ll surely get a chance to play again. Green still has gas left in the tank and wants to continue his career for as long as he can.