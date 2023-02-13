Three-Time NBA Champion Danny Green Agrees To A Deal With Cleveland In Hopes Of A Strong Playoff Push

At the NBA trade deadline last Thursday, long-time veteran Danny Green was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets. He’d been hurt for most of the season and has only appeared in three games so far. The trade came as a shock to many, but NBA insiders reported that he’s going to get a contract buyout from the Rockets. With that news, Green and his agents have told the media that he’s nearing a deal to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have a 37-22 record through 59 games and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. As Cleveland looks to be one of the last teams standing in the East, Danny Green offers a versatile wing who can hit three’s from deep and can is known for his strong defensive effort.

At 35 he can bring a veteran presence to the locker room and he has plenty of playoff experience as well. Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

Danny Green's agreement with the Cavaliers is complete, per source. https://t.co/8bZuVSMWow — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Green and the Cavs agree to sign him for the remainder of the season

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green will be returning to the team that drafted him back in the 2009 NBA draft. He played only one season for them, but he’s back to help his former team that’s looking to add some depth to the roster for a deep playoff run.

The Cavaliers were not the only team that were making a move for Green as well. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the the Lakers and Suns were involved as well. Last season he played a very limited role for the Sixers offensively, but he was still was shooting 38 percent from deep for the season and was averaging (1.0) steal per game.

In three game played this season, he’s taken (2.7) three’s per game and is knocking them down at a 37 percent clip. Cleveland would love to have that type of three-point consistency coming off the bench, especially in the playoffs. In his career he’s played in 165 playoff games and has won titles with San Antonio, Toronto, and LA.

Adding depth at the wing position was something the Cavs were not able to address at the trade deadline. The Bulls and themselves were the only two teams in the league not to make a single move. Signing Green off a contract buyout was the perfect situation for Cleveland and they acted fast to get him.