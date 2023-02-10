Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Were One Of Two Teams In The League To Not Make A Deal Near The Deadline

The final day and hours of the NBA trade deadline are stressful for coaches, players, and the front-office. A lot can happen to shake up the league like we saw yesterday with a blockbuster trade between Brooklyn and Phoenix. On the other hand, some teams choose to sit back and are comfortable with the roster they have moving forward. That is exactly how the Cleveland Cavaliers felt yesterday.

After a 113-85 win vs the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the Cavs are 7-3 in their last ten and are on a four-game win streak. Cleveland’s president of basketball operations Koby Altman spoke to the media after the deadline on why the Cavs were one of two teams in the NBA to not make a single move at the deadline.

"I'm really happy with where we are and where we're going." Given the growth and the results he's seen from the Cavs this season, Koby Altman didn't see a trade opportunity at the deadline that would have appreciably improved the team.

Cleveland and Chicago were the only two teams to not make a deal at the trade deadline

Koby Altman is know for making trades to try and improve his team but the Cavs stayed quiet yesterday. He was hired in 2017 to be the president of basketball operations and has made 14 in-season trades since that time and many were surprised when he didn’t make a single move yesterday.

The Cavs were taking calls on players like Caris LeVert, Dylan Wilder, Kevin Love, and Cedi Osman. Altman did not see any significant trades that would “move the needle” for them and he’s comfortable with the roster they have going forward for the rest of the season and playoffs. He had this to comment to the media.

“We just didn’t feel like anything was going to really move the needle for us,”… “Scoured the market and talked to every team I could. We could have made a move that was lateral, multiple moves that were lateral, that I didn’t think appreciably made us better. I really wanted to see what this group looked like together, fully healthy.” – Koby Altman

A few players that the Cavs had rumored interest in were Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Grant Williams. Cleveland will move forward with the roster they have right now as they sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference.