Home » news » Cavaliers Sg Sf Caris Levert Is Highly Regarded As Clevelands Top Trade Asset

Main Page

Cavaliers SG/SF Caris LeVert Is Highly Regarded As Cleveland’s Top Trade Asset

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 44 mins ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Caris LeVert pic
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

With the addition of Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking like a real contender in the East this season. The team is currently 24-14 and are 7-3 in their last ten games. Reports have circulated that the Cavaliers are interested in upgrading their roster before the February 9, deadline. With that in mind, Cleveland’s Caris LeVert is viewed as their top trade asset around the league according to sources. 

LeVert has played in 34 of the Cavaliers 38 games this season and has made 18 starts. His season stats are right around his career averages, so he’s playing as well as the team could have expected him to. With the depth they have at his position already and the need for a short term wing option, LeVert might be the perfect trade piece.

Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season. The 28 year old still has a lot left in the tank and could be a valuable piece to a team that is looking to add depth to their roster.

Could Caris LeVert be on the move for the Cavaliers soon?

The options at this point in the season are not as plentiful as they would be in the offseason, so a trade for LeVert would have to be ideal for both sides. Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor gave his insights on the matter.

“I’ve talked to a few different people around the NBA, and they believe that Caris LeVert is the best asset that the Cavs have in terms of a trade because he can help teams right now,”… “And he can also help their salary because he’s an expiring contract. And beyond that, his salary number matches a lot of guys that are perceived to be available around the NBA.” – Chris Fedor

It may not be ideal for LeVert to make a move in season, but he’s done it before. After five seasons with the Nets he was traded to the Pacers in the 2020-21 season where he played some of the best basketball of his career. LeVert started all 74 games he played for the Pacers and averaged 19.6 points per game over two seasons.

That is the type of player that a team could be trading for if they were interested in LeVert. He was a top scoring option with the Pacers and has seen his role decrease with the Cavs.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now