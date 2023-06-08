During the 2022-23 regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers finished with a 51-31 record. They were one of six teams to have 50+ wins this season. The Cavs earned the #4 seed in the playoffs but were upset by the New York Knicks in five games. Cleveland still has a bright future ahead, but they have some loose ends they need to tie up this offseason. One of them is deciding Caris LeVerts future. He has reported interest from Washington and Memphis this offseason.

This offseason, 28-year-old Caris LeVert is set to be a free agent. He’s spent time during his NBA career with the Pacers, Nets, and Cavaliers. Reports say that the Cavs expected to LeVert to stay with the team and be under contract next season. However, there’s always the chance he could get traded or goes somewhere else due to money issues.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Cavs are confident that a deal can happen this offseason. LeVert has played in 93 career games and made 40 starts for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Report: Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies interested in Caris LeVert https://t.co/qmuK8ZMUG7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2023

Caris LeVert is being monitored by the Wizards and Grizzlies this offseason

Amico also noted that LeVert has been open about enjoying his time in Cleveland and wanting to stay with the franchise. He started in three of their five games this postseason. In all contract negotiations, the money has to be right. That is one of the only obstacles that could stop a deal from being signed.

During the 2022-23 regular season, LeVert had his ups and down but was overall a solid piece for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He had the luxury of using LeVert as a starter and in the sixth-man role off the bench. Despite scoring (12.1) points per game last season, LeVert still had a solid season for the Cavs.

He shot (.392) percent from deep last season, the best of his seven-year NBA career. At six-foot-six, LeVert is a hybrid wing player. His coach can play him as an SG or as an SF when needed. Chances are that he does resign with the Cavs this offseason, but other teams are already showing interest if a deal cannot be made.