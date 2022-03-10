Fresno State vs San Diego State Prediction, Free NCAA Picks and Preview

For tonight’s Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinals matchup, the No. 6 Fresno State Bulldogs are aiming to upset the No. 3 San Diego State Aztecs at Thomas & Mack Center; free NCAA picks are featured here. San Diego State averaged 66 points and 33.63 rebounds per game during the regular season. Keep reading for Bulldogs vs Aztecs preview content.

Can the Bulldogs upset the Aztecs for the first time since Jan. 1, 2020? Aztecs’ senior guard Matt Bradley is averaging 17.8 points per game and shooting 45.3% from the field. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Fresno State vs San Diego State Game Information

🏀 Teams: Fresno State Bulldogs | San Diego State Aztecs

Fresno State Bulldogs | San Diego State Aztecs 📊 Record: Bulldogs (19-12, 17-12-1 ATS) | Aztecs (21-7, 15-13 ATS)

Bulldogs (19-12, 17-12-1 ATS) | Aztecs (21-7, 15-13 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 🕛 Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: CBSSN

CBSSN 🏟 Venue: Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NCAA Odds: Bulldogs +6 (-110) | Aztecs -6 (-110)

Bulldogs vs Aztecs NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

All Fresno State vs San Diego State betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Bulldogs vs Aztecs Injuries

Fresno State Bulldogs Injury Report

G Jemarl Baker Jr. (out indefinitely)

San Diego State Aztecs Injury Report

F Aguek Arop (probable) | G Keith Dinwiddie Jr. (questionable)

Bulldogs vs Aztecs News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Heading into Thursday night’s rematch, the No. 6 Fresno State Bulldogs will have to pull out all the stops if they want to upset the No. 3 San Diego State Aztecs. The Bulldogs finished their regular season 19-12 (8-9 MW). Last season, they defeated the New Mexico Lobos in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament. However, the team later lost to the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, No. 6 Fresno State defeated No. 11 San Jose State by a final score of 69-67 at home. Forward Orlando Robinson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 31 points in 40 minutes played. Counting this victory, the team is 3-6 overall in its last nine games played in March. Fresno State is 5-8 away, 11-4 at home, 3-0 at a neutral site and 2-1 ATS at a neutral site. Free NCAA picks are below.

Additionally, on the other side, the No. 3 San Diego State Aztecs closed out their regular season with a record of 21-7 (13-4 MW). In the 2020-21 NCAA men’s basketball season, Fresno State defeated Wyoming, Nevada and Utah State to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Only No. 1 Boise State and No. 2 Colorado State possess better conference records.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Aztecs have a 72.4% chance of winning.

Not to mention, the Aztecs have won their last four consecutive games. On Mar. 5, they defeated the Nevada Wolfpack 79-78 on the road. Guard Matt Bradley scored a team-high 24 points in 33 minutes on the court. Not only are they 9-1 in their past 10 contests, the team is 14-1 at home, 5-5 away, 2-1 at a neutral site and 2-1 ATS at a neutral site.

Bulldogs vs Aztecs NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Fresno State is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine games played.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 SU in their last nine contests.

And, the Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups versus the Aztecs.

As for San Diego State, the team is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games played.

The Aztecs are 10-2 SU in their last 12 contests.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Aztecs’ previous five games.

Projected Fresno State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

G Jordan Campbell | G Isaiah Hill | G Leo Colimerio | G Anthony Holland | F Orlando Robinson

Projected San Diego State Aztecs Starting Lineup

G Lamont Butler | G Trey Pulliam | G Matt Bradley | F Nathan Mensah | F Keshad Johnson

Bulldogs vs Aztecs | Free NCAA Picks

Moving on to other betting records, Fresno State is 16-2 as a favorite, 2-10 as an underdog and 7-5-1 ATS away, whereas San Diego State is 20-3 as a favorite, 1-4 as an underdog and 8-7 ATS at home. The Bulldogs are 0-5 in their last five matchups against the Aztecs. Fresno State has not beaten San Diego State since Jan. 1, 2020, when the team won 61-52 at home.

The Aztecs are 9-1 in their previous 10 matchups versus Mountain West teams. However, San Diego State is 1-7 ATS in its past eight games played in March. So, pick the Aztecs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 115.5. For March Madness, check out our handicap betting guide. More NCAA picks are on the main page.

