The Hawkeye court continues to be home for Lisa Bluder. The University of Iowa recently confirmed that Bluder, the architect behind the school’s burgeoning women’s basketball program, will stay through 2029. This contract extension locks in the Big Ten’s winningest coach, consolidating the success she has crafted for over two decades.

Bluder has steered the Hawkeye’s ship for 24 seasons, racking up 494 victories and an impressive winning percentage of .665. These stats are no fluke. They stem from the persistent building of a top-tier team that now consistently ranks within the AP’s top 10.

The past six seasons have been exceptional for Iowa, marked by 151 wins and just 47 losses. This golden era has seen the team reach significant milestones, including a national championship game, an Elite Eight appearance, and three Big Ten Tournament titles. There’s also a regular-season crown in the trophy cabinet, showcasing the breadth of the team’s success.

And Bluder has once again been rewarded by the Hawkeyes for her success on the hardwood.

Lisa Bluder’s New Contract & Salary

Bluder last signed a contract extension in 2021 that extended her through the 2026 season. But this new contract now sees Lisa Bluder at the helm of the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s college basketball program through 2029.

Her new base salary as $1 million and her other guaranteed income stands at $400,000. This puts her new annual salary at $1.4 million.

Lisa Bluder’s Incentives

Nothing has really changed for Bluder in terms of her incentives in this contract. Here’s how they look:

A 3% base pay increase if the team doesn’t qualify for the NCAA tournament and wins fewer than eight Big Ten games.

A 5% increase if they don’t make the postseason but win eight or more games.

An 8% increase for making the NCAA tournament.

A 10% increase if the team reaches the Sweet 16.

A whopping 15% increase if the team makes it to the Elite Eight or further.

Beyond these enticing salary increases, Bluder’s contract is also studded with lucrative performance bonuses, which she recently unlocked during this year’s NCAA tournament. The incentives Bluder received include:

$35,000 for NCAA Tournament appearance.

$50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16.

$50,000 for reaching the Elite Eight.

$100,000 for reaching the Final Four.

$50,000 for maintaining a 65% win rate or better.

$25,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

Lisa Bluder’s Buyout

Further securing Bluder’s tenure at Iowa, her contract contains a substantial buyout clause. If the University ever wished to terminate Bluder’s contract without cause, they’d face a hefty buyout, having to pay the remainder of Bluder’s salary. As of today, Bluder’s buyout would be a whopping $6 million.

This contract, along with her formidable winning record, places Bluder at the pinnacle of women’s college basketball coaching. As she guides the Hawkeyes into the future, the University of Iowa’s commitment to her and the women’s basketball program stands clear. The Lisa Bluder era continues, promising an exhilarating blend of talent development, on-court success, and groundbreaking leadership for the years to come.

