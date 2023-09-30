Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was crushed when he found out Jrue Holiday was part of Wednesday’s blockbuster trade package to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Jrue is my fu—ing brother for life,” Antetokounmpo told Bleacher Report. “I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. … He blessed me with a fu—ing championship.

“He’s the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times. F—k basketball. F—k the media s—t.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jrue Holiday being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers: “I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a fu**ing championship… F*** basketball. F*** the media sh**. This guy is my brother for life and it’s always going to be like that.”… pic.twitter.com/ap0cYARJ3h — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 29, 2023



However, the two-time MVP is also excited to play with Lillard. In August, Antetokounmpo told the New York Times his goal of winning another championship, and he wanted to make sure the Bucks were willing to go all in before considering an extension.

In a three-team trade with Milwaukee and the Phoenix Suns, the Trail Blazers received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030. Phoenix landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

RipCity Forever ❤️… Dame Time has run out 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rnm8oT5qF7 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 28, 2023

The seven-time All-NBA member went on to state, “I do believe a day will come where I put a Blazers uniform on again. Hopefully by then, I’ll be forgiven for breaking your hearts along with my own.”

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24. He became eligible to sign a three-year, $173 million extension last Friday.

If the Bucks star waits until next offseason to sign a new deal, the 2021 NBA champ could ink a four-year deal worth as much as $260 million. Prior to the Lillard trade, Milwaukee delivered the max, three-year extension to the Greek Freak.

