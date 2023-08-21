Back in 2013, Steven Adams wasn’t highly touted coming into the NBA Draft. Even though the University of Pittsburgh product eventually became a beloved and respecto player in the league, not even he believed he would make it to professional basketball.

The New Zealander admitted he was surprised to being selected as the No. 12 overall pick that year, as he recently revealed he didn’t really expect to make it all the way to the NBA.

He remembers that even veteran coach Rick Carlisle was surprised over his decision to declare for the draft after a relatively mediocre career in college. On an episode of “The Old Man & the Three” podcast, he shared he just wanted to give it a try.

“Threw my name in the NBA draft, averaged six and six, and I went No. 12 for it,” Adams said a couple of years ago. “That was the Anthony Bennett Draft. Luck of the draw, mate. No, no, no. We actually had a really good draft. Carlisle was the only one who was brutally honest with me for the whole combine. Everyone else was like, ‘You are great. You have great size.’ And Carlisle was like, ‘You averaged six and six. Why’d you come out of college?’ And I was just like, ‘I just thought I’d give it a try.’ And he’s just like, ‘It’s not good. These are not good numbers.'”

Nowadays the 30-year-old has become a definite starter for the Grizzlies and one of the league’s best defender. Even though most might think that Marcus Smart or even Derrick Rose will be key for Memphis next season, an NBA insider insists that Adams will have the biggest impact.

“I think it’s all about maturity for them. They have the talent and they’ve had the talent for a couple of years here and the question is when do they grow up, when do they take that step forward,” Ramona Shelburne said. “I’m very high on the Memphis Grizzlies this year. I love the addition of Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose… If anything, I think the biggest addition will be Steven Adams, getting him back into that lineup after that knee injury that he had last year.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni recently said that Adams is as generous as he is tall

Steven Adams is no doubt a pride to his country, not only for his achievements on the basketball court, but also due to his fundraising initiatives that bring sports closer to younger generations. New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister recently attended one of his charity events and had plenty to say about him.

“So proud of Steven and all he has achieved. Despite the talent and fame still humble, authentically Pasifika/New Zealand and committed to giving back to other young NZ rangatahi,” Carmel Sepuloni shared.

Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni says NBA star Steven Adams is as generous as he is tall https://t.co/gFOGucXNQc — NZdeb (@n_zdeb) August 19, 2023

“Steven Adams may be blocking shots on the basketball court, but off the court he’s giving back to other young aspiring New Zealand basketballers and giving them a shot at pursuing their dreams,” she kept on praising the seven-foot player on Facebook.

“Despite his talent and fame, he’s still so humble and grounded, and staunch in his belief that if he can make it – with a helping hand, others can too.”