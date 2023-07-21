The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent guard Wesley Matthews to a one-year contract, according to sources. Matthews, 36, went undrafted in 2009 out of Marquette University.

The 6-foot-4 guard signed his first NBA contract with the Utah Jazz. Matthews played his rookie 2009-10 season with Utah before signing as a free agent with the Portland Trail Blazers in July 2010.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Atlanta Hawks hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023



The former Golden Eagle played five seasons (2010-15) with Portland, four with the Dallas Mavericks (2015-19), and spent the 2018-19 season with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Matthews then played three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks (2019-20 season, 2021-23) and the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2013-14 season with Portland, the guard averaged a career-high 17.4 points per game.

Atlanta Hawks sign former Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews to a one-year contract, waive guard Tyrese Martin and expected to cut guard Vit Krejci

In 52 games off the bench with Milwaukee in the 2022-23 season, Matthews averaged 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 15.8 minutes per game while shooting 36.3% from the field, 31.5% beyond the arc, and 85.7% at the foul line.

Additionally, in the Bucks’ 124-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 31, the guard recorded a season-high 11 points, six boards, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes off the bench.

This Wesley Matthews moment from #NBAXmas 2021 was so hype pic.twitter.com/OkfSeFIeCV — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) July 21, 2023



During the final minute in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics, Matthews helped the Bucks complete a 19-point comeback after knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining, giving his team the 117-113 victory at home.

Today, the Hawks also waived guard Tyrese Martin ahead of his $1.7 million salary guarantee deadline for the 2023-24 season. Martin, 24, was selected 51st overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft out of UConn. Atlanta is expected to waive guard Vit Krejci as well.

