Heat guard Tyler Herro (right ankle) out at least 2 weeks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (right ankle sprain) is expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Herro, 23, rolled his right ankle during a first-quarter drive in Wednesday night’s 108-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-5 guard then headed to the locker room and didn’t return. “Right when it happened, I felt it,” he said. “And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that will be it.'”

Herro pulled up for a floater in the paint and came down on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foot. The Wisconsin native fell to the court in pain, before hopping on the other foot to the locker room.

“Just spur of the moment,” said the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. “A floater, a shot that I shoot multiple times a game. Just unfortunate to land on his foot.”

Herro entered last night’s game averaging a team-high 25.3 points per game. Through eight starts of the 2023-24 season, the guard is averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 34 minutes per game.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Miami’s 2019 first-rounder also suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of the Heat’s 130-117 win against the Bucks.

“You know, it’s unfortunate, but I’m just going to continue to work hard,” he said. “I’ve been through this injury stuff before. I’m just going to keep working.”

In Miami’s 122-114 loss to Milwaukee on Oct. 30, Herro recorded a season-high 35 points — along with eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 43 minutes of action.

In last season’s 111-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 15, 2022, the guard posted a career-high 41 points, 10 3-pointers, and four rebounds in 40 minutes. He finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the floor.

At 22 years and 329 days old, he also became the youngest player in NBA history to put up at least 40 points, 10 3s, and five rebounds in a single game.

Heat reserve guards Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson will have to step up during Herro’s absence.