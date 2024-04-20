Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (neck spasms) could return from injury no sooner than Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Rozier, 30, is still at least a week away from being cleared to return, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Game 1 is Sunday at TD Garden, Game 2 is Wednesday at TD Garden, and Game 3 is next Saturday at Kaseya Center. Rozier first began to show symptoms of his neck injury during the Heat’s 117-115 road loss to the Indianapolis Pacers on April 7. The nine-year veteran scored four points in 21 minutes of action.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 10th-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

“I just feel for Terry,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Miami’s 105-104 loss to the 76ers in Wednesday’s play-in tournament. “He’s been making a lot of progress.

“He’s not ready to play in an NBA playoff-level game right now. But I’m encouraged, we’re encouraged. I feel for him. He’s such a competitor. I know how badly he wants to be out here for these kinds of moments that I’m talking about. But we’ll continue to treat him and see how he feels.”

Additionally, the Heat are also without six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who will be sidelined for “several weeks” after spraining the MCL in his right knee. A moderate Grade 2 MCL sprain can take 4-6 weeks to heal.

In January, the Heat traded guard Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Rozier. Miami owed the Oklahoma City Thunder a top-14 protected first-rounder in 2025 and an unprotected pick in 2026.

Furthermore, in 61 games (60 starts) of the regular season, Rozier averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, a career-high 5.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 33.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 44.3% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.