Heat hire Udonis Haslem as VP of basketball development

The Miami Heat are hiring Udonis Haslem as vice president of basketball development, according to reports. His responsibilities will include being a source to the coaching staff, mentoring players from both the Heat and Sioux Falls Skyforce — Miami’s G League affiliate — along with representing the organization in the community.

Udonis, 43, reiterated that he wasn’t interested in coaching, so now he joins the Heat front office. His main goal is an ownership stake, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “This is a forever thing,” said the Southwest Ranches resident. “There’s too much love here. There’s too many sacrifices. And there’s too much success.”

Haslem joins Malik Allen, Shane Battier, Caron Butler, Wayne Ellington, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Quinn, and Glen Rice as former Heat players working with the team. On July 28, the University of Florida product announced his NBA retirement after a 20-year professional playing career.

The Heat legend posted this farewell message on Instagram:

“It’s impossible to put into words what these past 20 years have meant, but y’all know me. I’m damn sure gonna try. … I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets. The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man, it’s hard not to be at peace.

“Undrafted to a three-time champion, All-Rookie Second Team, Teammate of the Year, the oldest player to play in an NBA Finals game, Miami Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and longest-tenured player, the list goes on… Shout out to my real #OGs, the teammates that let me be their #OGs, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all…

“Although this journey has had its ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all… All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city!! #three0five4life I will always be the #OG, but now it’s time for the family man and the businessman to get to work… #realonesshineinthedark #40, see you in the rafters soon. Until then, #OG out.”

Additionally, the Heat are expected to retire Haslem’s No. 40 jersey later this season.

Haslem made 501 starts in 879 career games with Miami. The three-time NBA champ (2006, 2012-13) averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 75.6% at the foul line in his 20-year career.

Furthermore, Haslem ranks second behind Dwyane Wade in Heat franchise history in games played (879), starts (501), and minutes played (21,719). Haslem retires as Miami’s all-time leader in rebounds (5,791). The Miami native is the first undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in rebounds.

Haslem, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kobe Bryant are the only players to play 20 seasons for the same NBA franchise. Nowitzki, who spent 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, remains the only player in league history to play more seasons with a single franchise than Haslem.

Pat Riley on adding Udonis Haslem to Heat front office, “Born and raised in Miami, UD has been an integral part of the success of the HEAT for 20 years. It’s great that he has chosen to continue to build on his incredible legacy here in Miami, where he belongs.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 7, 2023



Most importantly, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes Haslem is the textbook example of Miami culture.

“If you tried to explain our culture, you’d just show highlights of UD,” Spoelstra said, “not only in games, but if you could find just footage of him on the practice court, or of mentoring when no one else is in the gym, but somebody needs to do extra conditioning. And UD, who has proven everything in this game, is running with a young player, just to show them support.”

Spoelstra had hoped that Haslem would remain with the Heat organization, whether as an assistant coach or working with the higher ups in the front office. In fact, the veteran coach is excited to continue working with his former player.

“I love it,” Spoelstra said. “UD is going to be around, and he’s going to serve a lot of different capacities for our organization – downstairs and upstairs. But I love having him in the gym, I love having him in the locker room. I love having him in any kind of role.

“We’re going to figure this out. It’s an open canvas. He doesn’t want to be called a coach. I don’t care what we call him, I just want him around. We’ll figure out what that’s going to look like. But I love when he’s around in a practice or shootaround, all those things.”

In other words, Udonis Haslem is ready to hang with Miami for the foreseeable future.